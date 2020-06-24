Bulletin Board June 25

E-internship programme

Manasa Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Bengaluru has launched an E-internship programme for trainee psychologists and social workers. For more information, contact 9448374392.

Robotics course

Robochamps is offering free AI, robotics and coding courses in vernacular languages for children in rural areas. For more information, visit www.robochamps.co.

Admission

KIIT Group of Colleges invites applications for admission to BTech, MTech, MBA, BBA and BCA programmes. Apply by June 30. For more information, log on to www.kiit.in, or write info@kiit.in. For admission query contact: 9811-62-67-67

PhD programme

Mahindra University Ecole Centrale School of Engineering is inviting applications for PhD programme in Engineering, Applied Sciences, Humanities and Social Sciences. The last date to apply is June 27. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2V7yGU6.

Bakery certification

Academy of Pastry & Culinary Arts is offering online Bakery Certification Programme. For more information, log on to www.apcaindia.com.

Study material

Bright Tutee is offering free study material for students of Classes 3 to 10 till June 30. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/3ehoOOY.

Coding course

Vedantu has launched Vedantu Superkids, personalised Coding online learning tutorials, for Kindergarten to Class 5 students. For more information, log on to www.vedantu.com/superkids.

Software testing internship

Precept Labs is hiring an intern for a Software Testing profile in Bengaluru. Apply by June 28. The stipend is Rs 10,000 to 15,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-832.

Marketing internship

Precept Labs is hiring an intern for marketing in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of MS-Excel and English Proficiency (spoken) may apply by June 28. The stipend is Rs 8,000 to 15,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-833.

Graphic design internship

Thence is hiring interns for a Graphic Design profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of JSON, Adobe After Effects and Sketch may apply by June 28. The stipend is Rs 15,000 to 18,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-834.

Operations internship

TPS Technologies is hiring an intern for an Operations profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of MS-Office and MS-Excel may apply by June 27. The stipend is Rs 5,000 to 8,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-835.

Mentorship programme

Educational Initiatives is offering Asset Mentorship programme for students. The programme will focus on building skill sets of students. For more information, log on to https://www.assettalentsearch.com/asset-mentorship-programme/index.php.