Bulletin Board March 19

Bachelor of architecture

Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies is inviting applications for Bachelor of Architecture programme. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2x4aKre.

Diploma in special education

Balavidyalaya Institute for Teacher Training invites applications for diploma course in special education for early childhood hearing Impairment. For more information, visit www.balavidyalayaschool.org or contact +91 44 24917199.

Diploma programmes

UNSW Global is offering Diploma in Engineering and Diploma in Science programmes. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2xEXvxv.

Certification courses

Global Institute of Supply Management is offering International Certification courses and Diploma in Supply Chain Management. For more details, visit www.gismind.org or contact +91 9845915757.

Online classes

Great Learning is offering its online learning platform, Olympus, for free to university professors, administrators and students to conduct classes online during COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, write to onlinelearning@ greatlearning.in. Great Learning is also making available its courses free of cost until April 30. For more information, log on to www.greatlearning.in/academy.

Medical research internship

TerraBlue XT is hiring interns for Medical Research profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of MATLAB and Python can apply by March 21. The stipend is Rs 7,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-775.

Content writing internship

BSR IT Solutions is hiring an intern for Content Writing profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interests may apply by March 22. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-773.