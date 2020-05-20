Bulletin Board May 21

Customer care internship

Atcompliance.com is hiring interns for Customer Care profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of MS-Word, MS-PowerPoint, and MS-Excel may apply by May 31. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-816.

Business development internship

Designerrs Labs is hiring an intern for Business Development profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of MS-Word, MS-PowerPoint, MS-Excel, and English Proficiency (spoken and written) may apply by May 31. The stipend is Rs 5,000 to 10,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-817.

Webinar series

Vogue Institute of Art and Design is conducting Industry Webinar Series in the field of design on May 22, 23, 25 and 27. For more information, contact 080 22224110.

UG programmes

The Indian Institute of Art and Design in collaboration with Kingston School of Art, London is offering undergraduate programmes in Fashion Design, Fashion Business Management, Communication Design and Interior Architecture and Design. For more information, log on to www.iiad.edu.in or contact 91 98713 83633.

Learning programme

Manipal Global Education Services in partnership with Spread Design and Innovation has launched Manipal Innovation and Design, a learning programme in applied design, strategy and innovation for working professionals and fresh graduates. For more information, visit https://mind-global.com/.

Admission cum scholarship test

Vidyamandir classes is conducting an admission cum scholarship test for medical and IITJEE test preparatory courses on May 24. For more information, log on to www.vidyamandir.com.

Entrance exam

Whistling Woods International is inviting applications for entrance exam for degree and diploma programmes to be conducted on May 25, 26 and 29. For more information, log on to www.whistlingwoods.net.

Research papers

Asian Research Consortium calls for papers for Asian Journal of Research in Social Sciences and Humanities, Asian Journal of Research in Business Economics and Management and Asian Journal of Research in Banking and Finance. For more information, log on to www.aijsh.com.