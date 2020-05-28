Bulletin Board May 28

Supply-chain management course

Global Institute of Supply Management, Bengaluru is offering International Certification and Diploma course in Supply Chain Management. For more details, visit www.gismind.org or call 9845915757.

Certification programme

Applications are invited for Advanced Certification Programme in Digital Health & Imaging by Indian Institute of Science in association with TalentSprint. For more information, log on to https://iisc.talentsprint.com/digitalhealth.

Nursing course

Generation India Foundation is organising free upskilling and training course for nurses. For more information, log on to www.generation.org/india-covid-19.

LSAT-India exam

The Law School Admission Council has extended the registration date for LSAT—India exam to June 7. For more information, log on to www.discoverlaw.in.

Scholarship test

TIME is conducting TIME Talent Search Examination, a scholarship test for bank courses on May 31. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2M1GhP4.

Integrated programme in management

Manipal Academy of Higher Education invites applications for Integrated Programme in Management. For more information, visit www.manipal.edu.np or write to ipm.mahe@manipal.edu.

Electrical engineering internship

IFuture Robotics is hiring an intern for Electrical Engineering profile. Students with relevant skills and interests may apply by June 7. The stipend is Rs 6,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-818.

Business development internship

SSM Sporting Solutions is hiring an intern for Business Development profile. Students with knowledge of English Proficiency (spoken) and Kannada Proficiency (spoken) may apply by June 7. The stipend is

Rs 8,000 - 10,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-819.

Software testing internship

TotalCloud Incorporation is hiring interns for a Software Testing profile. Students with knowledge of Software Testing and Manual Testing may apply by June 7. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-820.

Technical support engineering internship

Signzy Labs is hiring an intern for Technical Support Engineering profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interests may apply by June 7. The stipend is

Rs 20,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-821.