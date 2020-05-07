Bulletin Board May 7

Digital marketing internship

Smarten Spaces is hiring an intern for Digital Marketing profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of MS-Word, MS-PowerPoint, MS-Excel, English Proficiency (spoken and written) may apply by May 15. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-802.

Marketing internship

Bimatix is hiring an intern for Digital Marketing profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interests can apply by May 15. The stipend is Rs 15,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-803.

Front end development internship

Inkoop is hiring an intern for Front End Development profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of HTML, CSS and Bootstrap may apply by May 15. The stipend is Rs 12,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-805.

MSc in environmental change

The University of Sheffield, UK is inviting applications for MSc Environmental Change and International Development course. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2TAWDCM or write to admissions@sheffield.ac.uk.

Admissions

KIIT Group of Colleges invites applications for admission to BTech, MTech, MBA, BBA and BCA courses. Apply by June 30. For more details, visit www.kiit.in.

Talent search exam

TIME is conducting online Talent Search Examination for CAT aspirants on May 10. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2W7Kpmf.

IELTS classes

Cambly is offering IELTS classes for free during the lockdown. For more information, log on to http://www.cambly.com.

Faculty development programme

Internshala Trainings has launched Faculty Development Programme for college teachers to learn new skills and upgrade their skill-set. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/3dcRSpP.

Green talents award

Applications are invited from those working in the field of sustainable development for Green Talents Awards. Apply by May 19. For more information, log on to www.greentalents.de.

Online testing solution

HireMee is offering online exam solutions to colleges to create question bank for selection and creation of exams, randomising selection of questions. For more information, log on to www.hiremee.co.in.