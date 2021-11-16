Bulletin Board: November 16

Academic scholarship

The Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Programme aims to support the higher education of students belonging to economically weaker sections of society. Students studying in classes 6 to 12, diploma, polytechnic or undergraduate degree programmes can apply. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3anOB7U.

Minority scholarship

The Ministry of Minority Affairs is offering financial assistance to the poor and meritorious students belonging to minority communities to enable them to pursue professional and technical courses. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/30msUTI.

Research grant

The Inlaks Research Travel Grant assists registered PhD. students at Indian universities to undertake short-term visits to institutions abroad to collect material, use facilities and consult experts. Registered PhD students at Indian universities may apply. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3Dv4TZH.

Development fellowship

Applications for the Local Pathways Fellowship has opened. The fellowship seeks to provide young leaders with a platform, a guiding framework for action, and connect them with leading development experts and practitioners. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3qfg6cQ.

Journalism internship

NewsGram is hiring interns for a Journalism profile at work from home. Students with knowledge of Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and those proficient in spoken and written English may apply by November 20. The stipend is Rs 5,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0482.

Journalism internship

Reach Technologies is hiring interns for a Journalism profile at work from home. Students who are proficient in English may apply by November 24. The stipend is Rs 5,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0483.

Content writing internship

IMatiz is hiring interns for a technical content writing profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of MS Word and creative writing may apply by November 24. The stipend is Rs 10,000 to 12,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0484.

Operations internship

Analytical Investments is hiring interns for an operations profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of MS Excel may apply by November 24. The stipend is Rs 5,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0485.

Category management internship

Uable is hiring interns for a Category Management profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Excel may apply by the November 17. The stipend is Rs 15,000-20,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0480.