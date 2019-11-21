Bulletin Board November 21

PGIMER entrance exam

Applications are invited for admission to courses at PGIMER, Chandigarh. The last date to apply is November 24. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2CUXmWn or contact 0172-275560-69.

Mathematics conference

Applications are invited for BRICS Mathematics Conference to be held from July 6 to 10, 2020 at IISER, Thiruvananthapuram. The last date to apply is April 6, 2020. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2XshFDY.

Research assistant

Applications are invited for the post of Research Assistants (Physics and Electronics) at Raman Research Institute, Bengaluru. The last date to apply is December 17. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2pzN9vm.

Graduate programmes

Applications are invited for London School of Economics (LSE) led graduate programmes of Indian School of Business & Finance (ISBF), New Delhi. The last date to apply is November 20. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2Xn8IM9.

Generation fellowship

Applications are invited for Generation Fellowship 2020 at The Breakthrough Institute, California. The last date to apply is February 11, 2020. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/346GIz2. Apply at http://bit.ly/2rZzC17.

Construction project management

Applications are invited for MBA in Construction Project Management programme at RICS School of Built Environment, Amity University. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2Xn8IM9.

PG diploma in wealth management

Applications are invited for Post Graduate Diploma in Wealth Management offered in collaboration with Moody’s Analytics. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2Kw9fpA.

Masters scholarship

Strathclyde Business School is offering Masters Scholarships for International students. The last date to apply is July 31, 2020. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2r0T25a or write to sbs.admissions@strath.ac.uk.

Undergraduate merit scholarships

The University of Sheffield, UK is offering 50 International Undergraduate Merit Scholarships. The last date to apply is May 4, 2020. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2rS7TPD.

Content writing courses

Education and Career Times invites applications for content writing courses. The last date to apply is November 29. For more information, log on to https://ect.co.in or contact 91-7827916060.

Creative writing course

Wesleyan University is offering online course on creative writing. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2O0uQZv.

UNSW scholarships

University of New South Wales has announced ‘Future of Change’ scholarships for undergraduate and postgraduate students across all disciplines at UNSW Sydney. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2CtqAey.

NEET mock test

Era Foundation launches MyNEET, a national-level mock exam for NEET. The test will be conducted on January 4, 2020. The last date to register is December 22. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2Qv9yoO.

Content moderation internship

Healofy is hiring interns for Influencer Content Moderation profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge in English Proficiency (spoken and written) and Hindi Proficiency (spoken) can apply by December 2. The stipend is Rs 10,000-15,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-659.

Client management internship

GetMyUni is hiring interns for Client Management profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Accounting and English Proficiency (spoken) can apply by December 3. The stipend is Rs 7,000 per month. Apply at:http://bit.ly/DH-660.

HR internship

Yunikupros is hiring an intern for Human Resources profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of MS-Office, English Proficiency (spoken and written) can apply by December 3. The stipend is Rs 6,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-661.

Rural internship

Zilla Panchayat Chikkballapur District invites application for an internship programme from graduates and undergraduates. The last date to apply is November 30. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2r5MIcH.

Client account management internship

The College Monk is hiring interns for Client Account Management profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Accounting, English Proficiency (spoken and written) can apply by December 3. The stipend is Rs 7,000 per month. Apply at:http://bit.ly/DH-662.

Policy in action programme

Young Leaders for Active Citizenship is offering a Policy in Action Programme for undergraduate and postgraduate students as well as young professionals in Bengaluru. The last date to apply is November 24. For more details, log on to http://bit.ly/331cxb4.

NCERT course material

Geneo announces one-year free licences to all schools with full access to its content in three subjects (NCERT syllabus) — Science, Mathematics and English, for teachers of Classes from 6 to 10. For more information and to register, log on to www.geneo.in.

Graphic design course

California Institute of the Arts invites applications for an online six months course on Graphic Design Specialisation. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2KCJ54Q.

Conference on north-south imbalances

The Department of Law, Osmania University, Hyderabad is conducting the International Conference on North-South Imbalances: Global Perspectives and Challenges on January 12-13, 2020. The last date to register is November 25. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2s1AP82.

Winter internship

The Triveni Centre for Political Data at Ashoka University, Sonipat, Haryana invites applications for the Winter Internship Programme 2019. The stipend is Rs 14,000 per month. Apply by November 25. For more information and to apply, log on to http://bit.ly/2Osipou.

Meritorious scholarship

Applications are invited for STFC India Meritorious Scholarship Programme from meritorious underprivileged children of commercial transport drivers or owner-cum-drivers pursuing ITI, diploma, graduation or engineering studies. The last date to apply is November 30. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2OrQs08.

NSF scholarship

Applications are invited for North South Foundation Scholarship 2019-20 from Class 12 passed students entering into engineering, medicine or 3-year diploma in engineering. The last date to apply is November 30. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/346jkS3.

Westerwelle young founders programme

Westerwelle Foundation, Berlin invites applications for Westerwelle Young Founders Programme 2020 from young entrepreneurs. The last date to apply is December 3. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2KDNt3E.

BEd course

Indira Gandhi National Open University invites admission application for BEd course. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/37o4IzF or write to soe@ignou.ac.in.

Kasturba Gandhi contest

Government of India is inviting poems, paintings and sketches on Kasturba Gandhi’s contributions. The theme is Kasturba Gandhi-Leader cum Nurturer of Constructive changes. Submit by January 15, 2020. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2CWI9Ed or contact 011-23392710.