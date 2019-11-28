Bulletin Board November 28

HR internship

TopHire is hiring interns for Human Resources profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and knowledge can apply by December 9. The stipend is Rs 15,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-663.

Marketing internship

Kloh Internet is hiring interns for Marketing profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of English Proficiency (spoken) can apply by December 9. The stipend is Rs 15,000 per month. Apply at:http://bit.ly/DH-664.

VFX artist internship

GraphicTub is hiring an intern for VFX Artist profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Creative Suite and Adobe After Effects can apply by December 10. The stipend is Rs 5,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-665.

Kluge fellowships

Applications are invited for Kluge Fellowships in Digital Studies by Library of Congress, Washington. The last date to apply is December 6. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2QLuSGq or write to scholarly@loc.gov.

NEET mock test

Era Foundation launches MyNEET, a national-level mock exam for NEET. The test will be conducted on January 4, 2020. The last date to register is December 22. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2Qv9yoO.

Web development internship

Harman Connected Services is hiring interns for Web Development profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and knowledge can apply by December 10. The stipend is Rs 15,000 per month. Apply at:http://bit.ly/DH-666.

Xavier Aptitude Test

Applications are invited for Xavier Aptitude Test for admission to Xavier School of Management. The XAT 2020 is scheduled to be held on January 5, 2020. The last date to apply is November 30. For more information, log on to http://xatonline.in.

Computer security programme

Great Learning has launched Stanford Advanced Computer Security Programme, a six-month online course. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/34nMNHf.

Leadership in Public Health

Applications are invited for Leadership in Public Health course being offered by The George Institute for Global Health and the Manipal Academy of Higher Education starting on February 24, 2020. The last date to apply is December 20. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2rlTH1e.

Merit scholarship

The University of Sheffield, UK is offering Postgraduate Taught Merit Scholarships in 2020 to international students. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/35xJNIE.

Content writing courses

Education and Career Times invites applications for content writing courses. The last date to apply is November 29. For more information, log on to https://ect.co.in or contact 91-7827916060.

MSc manufacturing management course

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow is inviting applications for MSc Manufacturing Management course. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/34ihwoZ or write to eng-admissions@strath.ac.uk.

Gates Cambridge scholarship

Applications are invited for Gates Cambridge Scholarship. The last date to apply is December 3. For more information, log on to www.gatescambridge.org or write to info@gatescambridge.org.

Applied Data Science course

University of Michigan is offering an online course on Applied Data Science with Python specialisation. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/37AEauX.

PhD fellowship

Applications are invited for PhD Fellowship Scheme at Research Grants Council of Hong Kong University Grants Committee. The last date to apply is December 2. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2pP7HAb or write to hkpf@ugc.edu.hk.

Business statistics course

Applications are invited for an online course in Business Statistics and Analysis by Rice University. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2Oj17LJ.

Data analysis programme

Applications are invited for Program on Multivariate Data Analysis to be held from March 23 to 27, 2020 at Indian Statistical Institute, Bengaluru. The last date to apply is March 16, 2020. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2pO9sO1 or contact +91 97393 22475.

Admission test

Admission test for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas for Class 9 will be held on February 8, 2020. The last date to apply is December 10. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2PqenPm.

UG courses

Indira Gandhi National Open University invites admission application for UG courses. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/33cEpJi.

LearnStorm contest

Khan Academy is conducting LearnStorm 2019 Contest for students from Classes 3 to 12. Register by December 23. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/35vb9Pr or write to indialearns@khanacademy.org.

Essay competition

RBI has announced National Level Essay Competition on The RBI Policy Challenges 2020 for students pursuing their graduation or post-graduation. The last date to submit essay is December 13. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/35xNqOy.

Orange Tulip scholarships

Applications are invited for Orange Tulip scholarships to study in the Netherlands. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2KS4Ptp or write to ots@nesoindia.

Summer analyst

Applications are invited for Human Resources Summer analyst programme at Morgan Stanley, Mumbai from April to June, 2020. For more information and to apply, log on to http://bit.ly/2XJSooG.

English learning

BM English launches English99.in, a subscription tool for English learning. For more information, log on to www.english99.in.

IAS and KAS coaching

Bangalore IAS Academy is starting new batch for IAS and KAS coaching. For more information, log on to https://bangalorecivils.com or contact 9886777417, 9886151564.

Ayurveda symposium

Maharashtra University of Health Science is organising international Ayurveda Symposium on “Regulatory Acceptance of Traditional/ Complementary and Alternative Medicine” on January 10, 2020. The last date to register is January 1, 2020. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/37CLlCX.

Digital technology intern

General Electric Company is offering internship opportunity in the field of digital technology. For more information, log on to https://invent.ge/2OPMH4y.

PG programmes

National Institute of Construction Management and Research invites admission applications for PG programmes. The last date to apply is December 18. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2KSGIuG.

Monash Humanitarian scholarship

Monash University, Australia is offering Monash Humanitarian Scholarship 2019 for international students. The last date to apply is November 29. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/37CWALv.

UNESCO fellowship programme

UNESCO invites applications for UNESCO/Japan Young Researchers’ Fellowship Programme from postgraduate students. The last date to apply is November 29. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2Dixsfg.

India Global Leaders scholarship

The University of Queensland, Australia is offering India Global Leaders scholarship to UG and PG students. The last date to apply is November 30. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2OnIYwm.