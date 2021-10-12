Bulletin board: October 12

Photography scholarship

Nikon Scholarship Program 2021-22 aims to financially support students from disadvantaged sections of society to pursue photography-related courses. The scholarship is meant to help students who have passed Class 12. The last date to apply is October 31. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3luXwe8.

Academic scholarship

The Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Programme aims to support the higher education of students belonging to economically weaker sections of society. Students studying in classes 6 to 12, diploma, polytechnic or undergraduate (general and professional) degree programmes can apply. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3anOB7U.

Development fellowship

The Azim Premji Foundation is inviting applications for its annual fellowship programme for working professionals interested in the development field. For more details, visit https://bit.ly/2ZP6lXz.

Social innovation fellowship

Schaeffler India is inviting applications for Social Innovator Fellowship Programme 2021 which aims to recognise and reward individuals who are developing unique solutions that have the potential to positively impact the society at scale in India. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/2Yyh3kK.

Health fellowship

The Young Health Programme or One Young World Scholarship aims to identify and empower young leaders who are tackling the burden of NCDs through advocacy, innovation and the delivery of primary health services. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3aGUM7j.

Newsroom analysis internship

Sportskeeda is hiring interns for a newsroom analysis profile at work from home. Students with knowledge of MS-Excel may apply by October 19. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0460.

Journalism internship

Techstory is hiring interns for a Journalism profile from home. Students who are proficient in English may apply by October 18. The stipend is Rs 6,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0461.

Software testing internship

Edmingle is hiring interns for a software testing profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of software testing and manual testing may apply by October 21. The stipend is Rs 10,000-15,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0462.