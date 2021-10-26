Bulletin Board: October 26

Development fellowship

The Azim Premji Foundation is inviting applications for its annual fellowship programme for working professionals interested in the development field. The last date to apply is October 29. For more details, visit https://bit.ly/2ZP6lXz.

Photography scholarship

Nikon Scholarship Program 2021-22 aims to financially support students from disadvantaged sections of society to pursue photography-related courses. The scholarship is meant to help students who have passed Class 12. The last date to apply is October 31. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3luXwe8.

Essay writing competition

The Tata Building India School Essay Competition has now started receiving applications. The essay competition provides a platform to encourage young leaders of tomorrow to showcase their expressions in writing. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3CcKiIX.

Multimedia journalism internship

Flop2Hit Media is hiring interns for a Multimedia Journalism profile at work from home. Students with knowledge of video editing, creative writing and who are proficient in Bengali (Written) may apply by October 29. The stipend is Rs 6,500-8,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0469.

Journalism internship

For Women in India is hiring interns for a Journalism profile at work from home. Students with relevant skills and interests may apply by November 1.

The stipend Rs 5,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0470.

Platform engineering internship

Digite Infotech is hiring interns for a Platform Engineering profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Java, data structures, Docker and Kubernetes may apply by November 4. The stipend is Rs 26,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0471.

Teaching internship

Ensis is hiring interns for a teaching profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of MS-Office, event management, MS-PowerPoint and English may apply by November 4.

The stipend is Rs 5,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0472.