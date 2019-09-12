Bulletin Board September 12

Resource associate

IIM Bangalore invites application for the position of Resource Associate for short-duration certificate programmes at the Center for Public Policy, IIM Bangalore. The last date to apply is September 21. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2lE6Ob7.

PG courses

Bengaluru central University is inviting applications for the unfilled seats in PG courses in Arts, Commerce and Science departments offered at Bengaluru Central University, Central College Campus and its affiliated colleges for the academic year 2019-20. The last date to apply is September 16. For more details, contact 080-22961016, 080- 22131385 or write to bcuccb@gmail.com, registrarbcu@gmail.com. Apply at: http://bcu.ac.in.

Cybersecurity certification programme

Jigsaw Academy in collaboration with HackerU is offering ‘Offensive’ Cybersecurity Certification Programme. The course will begin on October 13. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2k76FN3.

Robotics championship

Makebot in association with MakeBlock will be conducting an international Robotics Championship, MakeX. The competition is open for students aged between 6 and 16 years. The qualifying round will be conducted on November 9. The last date to register is September 15. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2lJROZ8.

Course in data science

Simplilearn has launched Postgraduate Programme in Data Science, an online course co-developed with Purdue University and in partnership with IBM. The course will start on October 5. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2k2vEAW.

Digital risk management internship

CloudSEK is hiring interns under its ‘Earn while you learn’ programme, in the field of threat intelligence, machine learning, data acqusition, cyber security, UI or UX development, sales etc. The stipend is

Rs 25,000 per month. Interns will also get a chance to work with CloudSEK after graduation. Apply at: https://bit.ly/2kbCUe2.

Admission test

FIITJEE’s Big Bang Edge Test — a pathway for JEE (main and advanced), Board, NTSE, KVPY and Olympiads Aspirant — will be held on October 20 for students studying in Classes 5 to 11. For more information, log on to www.bigbangedge.com. The last date to apply is October 19.

MSc in Satellite Applications

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, is inviting applications for MSc in Satellite Applications course. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2kar1oE or write to mae-pg@strath.ac.uk.

Learning app

Toppr has launched Toppr Live, an after-school learning app offering free live classes for competitive examinations like JEE Mains, JEE Advanced, UPSEE, NDA, NEET, AIIMS, JIPMER etc. For more information, log on to www.toppr.com.

Contest for students

Tata Consultancy Services is accepting registrations for the second edition of TCS iON IntelliGem, a national-level contest for students in Classes 5 to 9 in five areas: Creativity and Innovation, Communication, Financial Literacy, Universal Values, and Global Citizenship. The last date to register is September 20. For more information and to register, log on to http://intelligem.tcsion.com.

Cybersecurity programme

AISECT has launched Cybersecurity programmes in collaboration with iZen. Under this partnership, certificate courses in Cybersecurity Basics and Network Attack Detection will be offered through AISECT’s online learning platform. For more information, log on to www.aisectonline.com or write to rajat@aisect.org.

Information day

The University of Queensland is holding UQ Information Day in Bengaluru from 12 noon to 4 pm on September 22 at Hotel Taj, MG Road. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2m1KM25.

PhD fellowship

ERCIM, the European Research Consortium for Informatics and Mathematics, offers fellowships for PhD holders. The last date to apply is September 30. For more information, log on to https://fellowship.ercim.eu or write to fp-info@ercim.eu.

NISD internship

National Institute of Social Defence Internship Scheme seeks to engage students pursuing Graduate or Post Graduate Degrees or Research Scholars enrolled in recognised university or institution within India as interns. For more information, log on to http://www.nisd.gov.in or contact 91-11-26100058, 91-11- 26106325.

Data entry internship

Byond Travel is hiring interns for Data Entry profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills can apply by September 23. The stipend is Rs 8,000 to 12,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-618.

Internship in research and statistics

United Nations Industrial Development Organisation is offering internship in Research and Statistics. For more details, log on to https://bit.ly/2m6wQEe or contact +43 (1) 26026-0.

Web development internship

GroomX is hiring interns for Web Development profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of PHP and WordPress can apply by September 23. The stipend is Rs 8,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-619.

Graphic design internship

MiStay is hiring interns for Graphic Design profile in Bengaluru. Students with the knowledge of Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator can apply by September 23. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-620.

Customer service internship

Trell is hiring interns for Customer Service profile in Bengaluru. Students proficient in spoken and written English can apply by September 24. The stipend is Rs 8,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-621.

PG in natural disaster management

Department of Geography, Bangalore University, has inaugurated a new post-graduation course in Natural Disaster Management. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2kC0yAw.

Anaesthesiology post-graduate assembly

AIIMS Delhi is holding Anaesthesiology Post Graduate Assembly from September 29 to October 3. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2krG39O or write to aiimspgassembly2019@gmail.com.

Klaus Liebscher Economic Research Scholarship

The Oesterreichische Nationalbank (OeNB) is inviting applications from the candidates who have completed PhD and have done scientific research for the Klaus Liebscher Economic Research Scholarship. The deadline to apply for this opportunity is October 1. For more details, log on to http://bit.ly/2kcm3YA.

FA Hayek scholarship

The University of Canterbury, New Zealand invites applications for the FA Hayek Scholarship in Economics or Political Science 2019 from honours or master’s degree applicants. The deadline to apply for this opportunity is October 15. For more details, log on to http://bit.ly/2k7jC9v.

WFI international fellowship

World Forest Institute (WFI) invites applications for WFI International Fellowship 2020 from Bachelor’s degree holders in the field of forestry or related fields. The deadline to apply for this opportunity is October 15. For more details, log on to http://bit.ly/2m6z72e.

Photography and Social Justice fellowship

Early-career photojournalists and documentarians can apply for Photography and Social Justice fellowship in New York. The deadline is October 15. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/31XQ6Dz.

Space science quiz

IIT Kharagpur is organising National Students’ Space Challenge, a quiz based on space science and space technology. This quiz is open to anyone interested. The last date to apply is September 22. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2lLO4Gy or write to yaswanthpavan@nssc.in or contact 8670990949.