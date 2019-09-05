Bulletin Board September 5

United Nations fellowship

Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea of United Nations is inviting applications for The Nippon Foundation Critical Needs Fellowship 2019 from key government officials of developing countries. The deadline for this fellowship is September 13. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2kqJ2iB.

Child rights fellowship

Child Rights and You is inviting applications for Child Rights Research Fellowship 2019 from Indian researchers who are above 18 years of age. The application deadline is September 20. Apply at: http://bit.ly/2lRLY8b.

Volkswagen fellowship

The Volkswagen Foundation invites applications for Freethinker Fellowship in Germany from PhD or equivalent academic experience holders. For more details, log on to http://bit.ly/2k3E0sg.

Doctoral scholarships

The University of British Columbia invites applications for Killam Doctoral Scholarships 2019 from doctoral candidates. This scholarship aims to support advanced research and education at five Canadian universities and the Canada Council of the Arts. The deadline is September 17. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2lwntNM.

Essay contest

Ayn Rand Institute (ARI) invites entries for Atlas Shrugged Essay Contest 2019 from Class 12, college undergraduate and graduate students. Participants need to submit 800-1600 word essays on any one of the three topics given by the institute. The last date to submit essays is September 19. For more details, log on to http://bit.ly/2lYWbQp.

Writing competition

Akhil Bhartiya Anuvrat Nyas, New Delhi invites entries for 24th Anuvrat Essay Writing Competition 2019 from school students of up to class 12. The deadline for essay submission is Septemeber 30. For details, log on to http://bit.ly/2lR2BRo.

Sales internship

Tutor4u is hiring interns for Business Development profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills can apply by September 13. The stipend is Rs 5,000-10,000 per month. Apply at http://bit.ly/DH-613.

Content writing internship

Talville is hiring interns for Content Writing profile in Bengaluru. Students proficient in spoken and written English can apply by September 13. The stipend is Rs 8,000-12,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-614.

Web development internship

Lugale Services is hiring interns for Web Development profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills can apply by September 12. The stipend is Rs 2,000-5,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-616.

Event management internship

FF21 is hiring interns for Event Management profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Social Media Marketing and Event Management can apply by September 13. The stipend is Rs 2,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-617.

Economic research internship

Heptagon is offering internship in the field of economic research. The stipend is Rs 5000 to 10,000 per month. The deadline to apply is September 15. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2lxGpvH.

PGDM programme

IMT CDL in partnership with IMT Nagpur is offering a six months online Post Graduate Certificate Programme in sustainable development. For details, log on to www.imtonline.com.

Kent scholarship

The University of Kent is offering The First 500 Scholarship to undergraduate degree applicants. The selected applicants shall receive a scholarship worth GBP 2000 per annum for the duration of the undergraduate programme. The deadline is October 31. Apply at, http://bit.ly/2kttDhn.

Knight-Hennessy scholarship

The Stanford University, invites applications for Knight-Hennessy Scholars Scholarship 2020. For more details, log on to https://stanford.io/2ksmA8O.

Research fellowship

The Miller Institute for Basic Research in Science, California invites applications for the Miller Research Fellowship 2019 from young scientists holding a PhD degree. The deadline for the application is

October 10. Apply at: http://bit.ly/2lxCnTU.

Postgrad admission

Maharani Cluster University, Bengaluru is inviting applications for various courses for the academic year 2019-20. The last date for submission of applications is September 7. For more details, call 9448482619.

MBA scholarships

Newcastle University Business School is offering MBA Leadership Scholarships 2019 for students applying for a full-time MBA programme in 2019. For more info, log on to http://bit.ly/2lR2Rjk.

Legal research internship

Applications are invited for an internship for a period of four weeks at the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy. Apply at: http://bit.ly/2kqYcnS.

Business Development internship

Airbnb India Private Limited is offering a six-month-long business development internship. The deadline to apply is September 15. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2ktZbDZ.

Machine learning internship

Hitachi Vantara is offering a six-month internship for students and professionals interested in data science. The last date to apply is September 6. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2kqTEOr.

Content writing internship

StartupTalky is offering a four-month-long content writing internship. The deadline to apply is September 18. For more details, log on to http://bit.ly/2k1G04f.

Human Resources internship

Tailwebs Technology is looking for interns for a six-month opportunity. The deadline to apply is September 18. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2lxFT0J.

Photography internship

SportzConsult is looking for interns with experience in photography. The deadline to apply is September 18. For more details, log on to http://bit.ly/2kqYyLe.

Intelligent systems and control engineering

The University of Sheffield, UK is inviting applications for Intelligent Systems and Control Engineering starting in September 2020. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2khoDN3 or write to adacse@sheffield.ac.uk.

PG courses

Bengaluru Central University invites applications for the unfilled seats for PG courses in Arts, Commerce and Science departments for the academic year 2019-20. The last date to apply is September 6. For more details, contact 080-22961016, 080- 22131385 or write to bcuccb@gmail.com, registrarbcu@gmail.com. Apply at: http://bcu.ac.in.

AI, ML certification programmes

AISECT in partnership with Micro Focus Software University is offering certification programmes in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning , Cybersecurity and Quality Engineering. The programmes are scheduled to start from September 10. For more details, log on to www.aisectonline.com.

Certificate course

Banjara Academy is offering Certificate in Child and Adolescent Development, practical part-time programme in Bengaluru. For more information, contact 8861792260 or log on to www.banjaraacademy.org.

Start-up competition

CEAT invites applications for Excellerator, a start-up competition. The competition is aimed at entrepreneurs and businesses offering innovative solutions for new age mobility businesses. The last date to apply is September 30. For more information, write to excellerator@rpg.in.

Invention awards

National Research Development Corporation is offering cash awards to meritorious inventions. The last date to apply is October 10. For details, log on to http://bit.ly/2lCHfXL.