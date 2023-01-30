Career as awedding planner

Weddings in India are grand celebrations that require professionals to ensure that everything — invitations, venue, décor, light, sound, photos/videos, equipment, entertainment, transportation, food, drink and security — is adequately planned and executed.

The wedding industry is booming and there are ample opportunities for a career as a wedding planner. Clients understand the benefits of having a professional handle the wedding so there is immense scope in this profession.

A wedding planner helps the couple and families design and organise weddings and pre-wedding events such as haldi, mehendi, sangeet and reception. Be it an intimate ceremony or an extravagant affair, the planner works on a specific theme, helps clients choose a venue, coordinates with various vendors and suppliers, and negotiates with them. Arranging all necessary items, planning a budget, and guiding the family and the couple to ensure that the wedding takes place without any stress is the task of a planner. They must be present during the event to handle problems that may arise.

Skills needed

A successful wedding planner needs good imagination, an eye for detail and business sense, and must keep track of trends related to décor, cuisine, music etc. Qualities like leadership and team-building spirit are a plus. One must be creative, have an instant decision-making ability and be ready to work under pressure day or night.

“The biggest drawback is an inconsistent time of work. This industry does not see day or night. There might be times when one has to let go of things like family, friends, socialising, etc. Anybody can enter this field but one should have a zest for organising weddings," says Smita Gupta, a wedding planner.

“A wedding planner should be able to handle pressure and deadlines with ease. Despite meticulous planning and arrangement, a small error can disrupt the entire schedule. At testing times, he should be able to remain calm and cool and perform his role. One has to understand clientele requirements, and have a calm temperament to deal with different types of people”, adds Gupta who is an MBA graduate.

It helps to do a course, such as event management courses offered by various institutes before entering the profession as a wedding planner. Initially, it is best to work with a company to hone your skills and then branch out independently.

One needs to network with priests, florists, choreographers, DJs, caterers, and others. Nowadays, with destination weddings becoming popular, wedding planners often travel for work.

In the Indian context, certain months are busier than the rest for wedding planners. Understanding cultural, caste-specific, and religious differences and similarities will help a planner organise weddings better.