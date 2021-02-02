Career decisions should not be based on exam results

Dear Sir,

My cousin is studying in Class 12 (PCMB). She wishes to write the NEET exam. Online classes has hampered her seriousness. She is not focused these days. Please suggest how to come up with an efficient study plan.

Vijay Tambrallimath

Dear Vijay,

Online classes have affected all students equally so she need not be disappointed because of that. But if her interest and seriousness have gone down just because of this temporary hurdle, she needs to reflect whether she will be able to put in consistent efforts not only to clear NEET, but also for rigorous studies that she will have to do over the next 8-10 years to qualify as a specialist physician or surgeon. If she is determined and capable, then she can take some coaching on how to crack the entrance exams, and work with full focus.

Dear Sir,

I am currently pursuing BE in Computer Science. What are the qualities that I should develop to work in a reputed software company in India after graduation?

A student

Dear Student,

Other than good grades, they will check you out on your confidence and presentation levels in interviews. Additionally taking up other courses will be helpful. Coding languages will definitely be an asset. Over the years, see if you develop a passion for a specific specialisation in software so that you have a unique selling point. Good internships in organisations that help you learn practical aspects of the software world will further enhance your employability. Try to have a combination of all these so that you come out as an all-round capable person.

Dear Sir,

My younger daughter is studying in Class 10 and the elder one is in II PU (PCMB).

They both will be writing the Board exams this year. My younger daughter isn't sure of her interests and does not know which stream to choose after Class 10. She is good in all the subjects. Whereas, my elder daughter is planning to choose her UG course depending on the exam results. She wants to take up a course related to Biology as a main subject. Please advise.

Ramanathan

Dear Ramanathan,

Career decision should not be taken on the basis of results in competitive exams, because they can vary significantly and are not a reflection on the capability or aptitude of a candidate. Biology is only a subject; your elder daughter's career decision should be taken on the basis of her multiple intelligence, social skills, commercial acumen, concentration and attention span, memory retention and general knowledge, as each of these factors are determinants for success in specific careers. If you cannot do this assessment by yourself, let her undergo an assessment to find out her aptitude and then focus on one specific career goal.

Dear Sir,

My daughter is studying in II PUC (Commerce). She wants to study economics and statistics, and later do post-graduation in the same field. Please suggest some good colleges.

Umesh Ramgurwadi

Dear Umesh,

At this juncture, she may take up a degree course which offers both economics and statistics with a third subject. You may apply to the most reputed colleges in your area which are offering this combination. Once she studies three to four semesters of her degree course, she will have greater clarity on what she would like to specialise in.

Dear Sir,

My son is studying BE in Computer Science. He wishes to do MBA in Finance next. Is there any other better subject combination or specialisation he should consider for his MBA? Please suggest some good colleges.

Jitu Bhatt

Dear Jitu,

As a computer science graduate, he is eligible to take up MBA, but it is advisable to do so only after he gains work experience. After a year or two of working in the field of finance, he may prepare for entrance exams like CAT, MAT etc., and based on his ranking he will be able to seek admission in the available B-schools. Only after he completes two semesters of his MBA he is required to choose his specialisation, and if his interest sustains, he can opt for Finance Management. Many engineers have made successful careers in the world of finance.