A career in the Armed Forces offers an opportunity to experience and be part of a rich legacy and heritage that dates back to the pre-independence era. Every selection process, either on merit or through an entrance exam, will include the five-day selection test at Service Selection Boards (SSBs) comprising written, physical, psychological tests and an interview. This is followed by medical test, post which a merit list will be published.

Depending on the entry scheme a candidate will be recruited on permanent or short service commission.

The various ways to enter the Armed Forces are:

NDA Exam

Candidates in the age group of 16½-19 years can take the National Defence Academy Entrance Exam after their Class 11 to fill vacancies in the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. To be eligible to opt for Indian Navy/Air Force, the candidate should have compulsorily studied Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as part of the 10+2 curriculum. The exam includes two papers of objective type with negative marking. Paper 1 is a Mathematics paper for 300 marks while Paper 2 is a General Ability Test (GAT) for 600 marks which includes English, Science, Humanities and General Knowledge on current issues. Those who clear the exam become eligible to attend the Service Selection Boards. Only unmarried male candidates are eligible to apply.

Technical Entry Scheme

Under the Technical Entry Scheme, suitable candidates are recruited twice a year to join the Indian Army. Candidates in the age group of 16½-19½ years may apply after their Class 12 exam. To be eligible, the candidate must have passed the 10+2 exam with a minimum aggregate of 70% in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The TES does not include any entrance exam and the candidates are selected to attend the SSBs based on merit and vacancies. Only unmarried male candidates are eligible to apply.

CDS Exam

The Combined Defence Service (CDS) Entrance Exam is conducted twice a year to select suitable candidates to enter the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Officers Training Academy (OTA), Indian Naval Academy (INA) and Indian Air Force Academy (IAFA). Candidates in the age group of 19-24 years can take the exam in their final year of under-graduation or after successful graduation from a recognised university to fill vacancies in the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. To be eligible to opt for INA and IAFA, the candidate should have compulsorily studied Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as part of the 10+2 curriculum.

The exam includes three papers of objective type with negative marking. Paper 1 is an English language paper for 100 marks, Paper 2 is a General Knowledge paper for 100 marks while Paper 3 is a Mathematics paper for 100 marks. For admission into OTA (SSC), the candidates are only required to write Paper 1 and Paper 2. Those who clear the exam become eligible to attend the Service Selection Boards (SSBs). Both unmarried male and female candidates are eligible to apply for the CDS Exam. However, female candidates are only eligible to opt for OTA.

Technical Graduate Course

Suitable candidates are recruited twice a year to join the Indian Army under the Technical Graduate Course (TGC). Candidates in the age group of 20-27 years who have passed the requisite Engineering degree course or are in the final year of Engineering degree course are eligible to apply. The TGC entry does not include any entrance exam and the candidates are selected to attend the SSBs based on merit and vacancies. Only unmarried male candidates are eligible to apply.

University Entry Scheme

Candidates in the age group of 19-25 years who are in the final year of the requisite Engineering degree course as notified and have obtained a minimum of 60 % aggregate marks till pre final year (till V Semester) are eligible to apply to join the Indian Army/Navy under the University Entry Scheme (UES). The eligible candidates will have to undergo the Campus Selection process, qualifying which they will be shortlisted for SSB. Only unmarried male candidates are eligible to apply.

TGC Education - Army Education Corps

Candidates in the age group of 23-27 years who have passed the requisite post-graduate degree MA/MSc/MCom/MCA in first or second division as notified are eligible to apply to join the Indian Army under the Army Education Corps (AEC). Candidates are selected to attend the SSBs based on merit and vacancies. Both married and unmarried male candidates are eligible to apply.

Short Service Commission - Tech

The Short Service Commission – Technical (SSC-Tech) entry is similar to TGC entry, but upon completion of the training programme at OTA, cadets are appointed as Officers of the Indian Army on Short Service Commission basis. Both unmarried men and women are eligible to apply. Under SSC, widows of Defence Personnel who died in harness upto the age of 35 years are also eligible to apply under non-technical entry.

The Indian Army also holds a separate SSC entry for NCC candidates in the age group of 19-25 years, both men and women with a C certificate having served for three academic years and having graduated with a minimum 50% marks.

JAG Entry

Candidates in the age group of 21-27 years who have passed the requisite three or five years LLB degree with minimum 55% marks are eligible to apply to join the Indian Army under the Judge Advocate General (JAG) Branch. Both unmarried male and female candidates are eligible to apply.

AFCAT Entry

The Indian Air Force invites suitable candidates to join the Air Force through the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT). Candidates in the age group of 20-24 (Flying Branch) and 20-26 (Ground Duty – Technical, Accounts and Administrative) in their final year of under-graduation or after successful graduation (BE/BTech for Technical and BCom for Accounts branch) are eligible to apply.

The test is objective type with negative marking. The test is for 300 marks and includes English Language, Aptitude and General Knowledge whereas those applying for the technical branch will have to write another paper for 150 marks with respect to their Engineering stream. Those who clear the exam become eligible to attend the Service Selection Boards. Both unmarried male and female candidates are eligible to apply.