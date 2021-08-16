Choose a field based on skills, temperament and potential

Dear sir,

I was interested in electronics so I planned on joining a B Tech course. My parents want me to pursue MBBS. I am also interested in clearing the UPSC exams. So, what should I focus on, should I do BTech and UPSC or MBBS and UPSC?

Pavan Kumar

Dear Pavan,

You become eligible to attempt UPSC exam for services like IAS only after graduation (in any stream), so you have enough time to decide and prepare. Between engineering and medicine, the skills, aptitude and personality traits required are completely different. You should assess yourself based on each of the above parameters and then take a decision, as it not only involves a few years of study but also 40-50 years of your working life – you should ensure that you are good at your work and enjoy it, then money and success will automatically follow.

Dear sir,

I’m currently studying in grade 10. I wish to pursue my studies and a career in international studies or foreign affairs. Can you please suggest the line of study and the best colleges to pursue this degree. Also, is there scope for this degree and what jobs can I expect?

Shreya

Dear Shreya,

A few selected colleges offer International Affairs as an elective in courses like BBA, but your major studies are going to be at the PG level where you will learn more about the field. Many reputed universities have such courses and you can select based on your convenience, admission availability and affordability (some are quite expensive). Any field that you have strong aptitude and commitment to gets you good ‘scope’ and earning. So, first check whether you have the right skills, temperament and potential to do well in the field.

Respected sir,

I'm in the middle of my engineering degree. I have an interest in psychology. I want to drop out and do what intrigues but I don't know where to start...

Mohammed Samaque Junnedi

Dear Mohammed,

Be clear whether you are willing to give up all the years of your technical studies and get into a new field. Then you will have to start with enrolling for a 3-year degree course in psychology and eventually complete your Masters's degree. You can sharpen your skills further by doing short-term part-time courses or taking up internships. Be aware that it is going to be a long journey and you will have to be patient till you complete it. Part of your studies can be through distance learning so that you can take up internships to gain exposure and work experience.

Dear sir,

My daughter is an NIOS candidate and has completed the 10th standard and she is interested in pursuing veterinary sciences. In this regard, please clarify what path she can take. Does she need to do 11th and 12th from NIOS or PUC? Can she do a diploma in animal husbandry and join a veterinary course?

Sridharan MC

Dear Sridharan,

She can pursue the 4-year Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B.V.Sc & A. H.) if she completes her 12th standard with Physics, Chemistry and Biology through any Board i.e. NIOS, PUC, CBSE etc. She will have to appear for the CET for admission to the degree course, and admission is not as competitive it is for MBBS, but like any other professional course, it requires extensive studies. There is no Diploma in Animal Husbandry and only a few Veterinary Assistant courses which may not get her a highly paid career. If she is not very science-oriented but has a love for animals she may consider studying psychology and becoming an animal behaviour specialist, for which private training is available.