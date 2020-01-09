Dear Madam,

I am currently pursuing my final year BA LLB and I am interested in studying LLM abroad in any European country and I also want to settle there after completing my master’s. I wish to become a solicitor in a law firm. I want to start practicing soon after completing my LLM degree without taking up any additional course. Please suggest some good universities in Europe.

Sankalp Donthi

Dear Sankalp,

After an LLM you need to take the Bar exam and pass it to get a license to practice. BPC and LPC courses are better suited for those who wish to practice. BPC is the bar practice course to become a Barrister and LPC is the legal practice course to become a Solicitor. You will require additional professional training, detailed knowledge of the relevant national law and fluency in the local language to become a lawyer, public prosecutor or judge.

These days the UK is offering two years post-study stay back option which is a good opportunity for students who want to practice in the UK for a couple of years. Another added advantage is we follow the same English law here in India and most UK universities are recognised by the bar council of India. Law being a sought after subject is offered in almost all universities across the world. Choose a university that guarantees placement.

Dear Madam,

My son is doing his BA first year and has opted for Psychology, Criminology and Anthropology. Please guide us on how he can get admission in any reputed university abroad for his post graduation. What are the requirements and how to improve his CV? What are the job opportunities in this field?

Nanda G

Dear Nanda,

Your son with his current background of Psychology, Criminology and Anthropology is well suited for a master’s in Forensic Science, Criminal Psychology or Forensic Anthropology. Since his study is a three-year course, he is most likely to be accepted in universities in the UK, Australia or New Zealand. Most other countries ask for a four-year Bachelor’s degree. He needs to only take the IELTS academic test if he wishes to pursue his higher studies.

Career prospects include areas such as law enforcement where one can work with local or state police departments and even with federal law enforcement agencies. One can also work in a clinical setting by providing help and counseling to criminals with psychological problems. Research and teaching is another interesting option.

Dear Madam,

I am currently working in Accenture as a test analyst. I graduated in 2016 with a degree in Industrial and Production Engineering. I wish to pursue my master’s in engineering management in the USA or Canada. My GRE score is 307 (150V; 157Q; 4AWA) and IELTS score is 8.5. Can you recommend some good universities? Which stream is better for master’s — Industrial Engineering or Engineering Management? Which country has better job opportunities?

Hari Charan

Dear Hari,

While industrial engineering is a technical course focusing on production and operations, Engineering Management includes business and management techniques, planning, organising, strategies, business analytics and leadership. These days Engineering Management is more in demand since it connects both your engineering and business skills.

Both the US and Canada have an excellent choice of universities. Taking your GRE scores into consideration, I recommend the following US universities: Arizona State University, Northeastern University, Penn State University, Colorado State University, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Colorado Boulder, Illinois Institute of Technology Chicago, UC Irvine and New Jersey Institute of Technology. In Canada, University of Windsor, Alberta, Ottawa and Ontario Institute of Technology offer Engineering Management. Job opportunities are available for genuine hard-working individuals in every country.

Dear Madam,

I am a final year Biotechnology Engineering student. My CGPA is 8.4. I wish to pursue a course in Food Technology and Management abroad. I would like to know which countries are preferable for this course with respect to education and career? Also which examinations should I take?

A student

Dear Student,

Food Science and Technology, Nutrition and Dietetics, Food Safety, Hygiene and Management, Brewing Science, Sustainable Food and Natural Resources, Food Consumer Marketing and Product Development, Food Systems and Management, Food Process Engineering, Food innovation are among the popular courses offered at the master’s level.

The countries known for these courses are the UK, US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Finland and Netherlands. While the duration of your programme in the UK and New Zealand is one year, in all other countries, it is a two-year programme. The examinations you take will depend largely on the country you go to. For the US, Canada, Europe and Singapore take the GRE and TOEFL iBT test. You can register for both these tests on the ETS website. For the UK, take the IELTS academic test. For all other countries, any one english language test is sufficient.