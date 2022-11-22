Choosing colleges amid the lack of quality control

Dear Sir,

With many new and deemed universities booming and UGC or any other body not giving enough attention towards maintaining quality, we are under confusion as parents on how to choose a university/college for our kids. Government colleges are not paying enough attention to academics. How do we make sure our kids get quality education at the degree level when they are not very bright academically?

Pradeep

Dear Pradeep,

Selection of colleges can be done based on a number of factors: NAAC rating, number of years the institution has existed, admission procedures, qualifications and experience of faculty, infrastructure, library and lab facilities, type of students who are already studying there, and the companies who come there for campus recruitment. Do not rely on websites or Google searches alone. Make visits and look around, talk to teachers and students, and also to students who have graduated from there. I assure you there are many institutions all over the country (including many government colleges) that provide excellent education, but you have to take the trouble of exploring and finding out at a personal level. Take the opinion of your child on whether they connect to the atmosphere on the campus, and ensure that the student does not have to spend long hours commuting to and from college.

Dear Sir,

I am a BBM graduate. I would like to know what are the career prospects in my discipline and the courses or degrees I am eligible for except MBA which I can take up along with my job. Besides, I also want to upskill myself. Kindly suggest suitable career options (institutes, location, scope) that will favour my stream.

Wasiya Naval

Dear Wasiya,

Bachelor of Business Management (BBM) has given you a foundation for various commercial activities. Review the subjects you enjoyed most and excelled in e.g. marketing, product development, human resources, financial management, systems, organisational behaviour etc. If you have not worked anywhere till now, take up an entry-level job in any of the above specialisations that attract you, and based on your experience be sure that you would like to make it your long-term career. Then you can opt for post-graduate courses (online or part-time) which help you specialise in it rather than a general MBA. After doing one or two short-term courses you can survey at that time which institutions are the best for a full-fledged course. You should consider MBA only after you gain sufficient experience.

Dear Sir,

I'm an MCom graduate, completed in 2022. I'm interested in working in private banks and in the software industry. However, I m not sure about the courses I must take up. Kindly throw some light on it.

Deepak

Dear Deepak,

Decide whether you wish to work in the banking (finance) sector or software. Since your studies have been in commerce, you may find it difficult to make a breakthrough in software unless you are willing to start from the beginning and acquire the necessary skills and qualifications. For working in banks, you do not need any further courses. Private banks have their own recruitment periodically as per their requirements, and public sector banks recruit through common examinations (details on indgovtjobs.in). If you wish to you can appear for the JAIIB or CAIIB examinations held by the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (see iibf.org.in). Check out your aptitude to determine which type of work you are most suited for, and then decide whether you would like to work in public or private sector banks, insurance or financial companies, or in the teaching field since you have a post-graduation degree.

(Ali Khwaja is a career counsellor based in Bengaluru.)

