Choosing the right engineering branch

All engineering branches have the potential to deliver a great future to the students. More than selection of an institute, it is crucial to select the right engineering branch based on your aptitude, interests and skills. So introspect and analyse before choosing a branch. Consider the following three parameters while deciding which course to pursue:

Stick to your interests

Many aspiring students get compelled either by their parents or by friends or by relatives to select particular branch of engineering. However, you should be able to evaluate your inherent personality traits and match it against those which may be the mandatory determinants for success in any branch of engineering.

Understand the scope of the branch

An aspiring student needs to understand the opportunities a particular branch provides upon the completion of the course. I have listed below the career scope in some of the core and most sought after engineering branches.

Computer Science Engineering:

The booming software field has created a variety of job opportunities. A computer science engineer performs a range of duties including designing, testing and inspecting the software.

Electrical and Electronics Engineering:

EEE graduates can find a number of employment opportunities in different sectors. Some of the top sectors that hire electrical engineers are engineering procurement and construction companies. One may also find jobs in product companies which manufacture equipments such as transformer, breakers, control relay panels, CT, CVT and isolators. All these sectors also have many internal departments such as marketing, execution, procurement, designing etc. EEE engineers can also get a job in the software sector.

If EEE graduates hone their skills in VLSI/ embedded systems, they will get jobs in IC manufacturing companies or automotive electronics industries.

Additionally, EEE graduates can also try their luck in government jobs such as in Karnataka Power Corporation.

Electronics & Communication Engineering:

Many different types of industries recruit ECE engineers like telecommunication industries, electronics industries (VLSI Application /Circuit designing industries or Microprocessor a related companies), embedded engineering companies, networking companis and IT industries.

Mechanical Engineering:

Those who graduate in Mechanical Engineering will get umpteen number of jobs in automobile and auto part manufacturers, aerospace industry, various government sector undertakings, aviation companies, steel plants, thermal plants and gas turbine manufacturers, air conditioning and refrigeration industry, shipping industry and engineering consultancies.

Civil Engineering:

Some of the sectors, where the civil engineers will get a job, are in the construction of bridges, road, building, those involved in coast development works, tunnels and geotechnical projects etc.

Civil engineers can opt for state government jobs in Public Works Department and other government departments.

Apart part from these, the graduates can also try for public sector undertakings by qualifying in GATE examination. Some PSUs recruit candidates without GATE score by conducting their own recruitment examination and select the eligible candidates for various posts.

Analyse your aptitude

Before joining any branch, as an aspiring student analyse the skill sets required to study that particular branch. If possible talk to those pursuing that branch or engineering graduates who are working to broaden your perspectives and understand the market demands.

You need to understand the fact that future scope will depend on whether you have the desired aptitude to work in the particular field.

The fact remains that every branch brings about decent set of opportunities. However if you end up selecting a branch only on the basis of presumed job prospects, irrespective of your interest, it might not lead you far.

Before finalising any branch, you should necessarily know the department’s accreditation status. NBA accredits technical programmes, such as engineering and management programmes, while NAAC accredits general colleges and universities.

(The author is a professor in an institute of technology)