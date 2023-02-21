Clarity on NEP expected soon, but plan your courses for long-term

Dear sir,

There is so much confusion about the National Education Policy (NEP) and I am hearing different versions from everyone. I am not sure whether to appear for the CET, CUET or so many other entrance exams without knowing how the courses are going to be. I am told that even in engineering we will have to study humanities subjects, which I do not like. Some of the new universities are offering very attractive courses but are charging high fees. I am not sure whether they will be suitable for me.

A student

Dear student,

The NEP has been brought out to improve the education system. It will take some time before the new procedures get into place. But you should work on identifying and fixing up your long-term career goals, and what field you would be working in for the next 40-50 years based on your interest, aptitude, intelligence and abilities. By next year when you complete the 12th, there should be much more clarity in what to expect from each course. Studying a non-technical subject (you will be given the option to choose which ones you like) will lead to the wider learning and better adaptability, so do not shy away from it. Try to select institutions that already have a good track record, good campus, eminent teachers and sincere students.

***

Dear sir,

I have a great desire to become an IITian and am taking very rigorous coaching which is actually draining me down completely. I am willing to take a year off and try again next year. I want to know what methodology will ensure that I get a seat in one of the top IITs.

Ajay Kumar B

Dear Ajay,

Do not restrict your choice only to IITs. If you are sure you want to take up engineering as a career, check out your aptitude and abilities, make a list of which branches would suit you most, and appear for all entrance exams (like JEE, CET and private universities). Do not stress yourself out too much. In case you do not get into an IIT, there are hundreds of other excellent engineering colleges that will get you a rewarding career. Find out about all colleges and their entrance procedures and make a list of preferred institutions. Be ready to take a seat in whichever college you get into based on your merit rank.

***

Dear sir,

I am passionate about becoming a wildlife photographer but everyone including my parents is dissuading me saying there is no future in such a career, and it is risky to be in the forests. Am I being foolish in wanting to pursue my passion?

Akhilesh

Dear Akhil,

Your passion has to be backed up with appropriate talent, skills and personality traits. It is definitely not risky to work in the forests because you can take suitable precautions and you will not be alone. It is a fact that when you choose an unusual career like this you may have to struggle to establish yourself before you start making good money. However, if you do have the drive and abilities, which you can get evaluated by an expert in photography, and if you have the type of temperament to stay for long periods away from the city, rough it out in terms of accommodation and food, you can certainly be successful. You will be able to work for global organisations since they are looking for people in countries like India where there is plenty of wildlife.

***

Dear sir,

We are hearing so much about new careers such as Data Analytics, machine learning, the Internet of Things, Robotics and Artificial Intelligence. I am in 10th standard and have no idea what each of these is about. Everyone is pushing me to get into one of these saying there is a good scope, but I don’t even know what they are and what I will be required to do.

Shrimathi

Dear Shrimathi,

Indeed these are upcoming fields and they will offer good career opportunities – but only for those who have the specific aptitude. After your 10th Board exams, take up PCMC, and spend time finding out about each of these systematically by talking to professionals in the field, professors of colleges, students who are already in these courses, browsing on the Internet, and even taking up short term Massive Online Open Courses (MOOC) in any of the above which you are interested in. If you still cannot narrow it down after two years, take up engineering in computer science and do your specialisation at the Master's level.

