Cloud Computing: The new tool for education transformation

The raging pandemic has provided schools around the globe with a one of a kind opportunity to revolutionise education. Just as technology is shaping and changing future jobs, our education system too needs more flexibility. The inclusion of cloud computing in higher education caters to a wide array of students by offering them a unique and individual attention to identify and develop their natural abilities giving them a higher shot at employability. Students and professionals looking for a change, both at master's and bachelor's level to meet the industry demands can opt for a BE or BTech at the graduation level with universities or colleges offering the cloud professional course.

What is Cloud Computing?

Cloud Computing refers to on-demand delivery of IT resources and applications via the internet in a pay-as-you-go model. Cloud offers IT capacity (servers, databases, networking and high level applications) which could be initiated in seconds. Harnessing the power of Cloud in education sector fosters opportunities for change for all users. Management, testing, reliability and capacity planning has become more agile and efficient. In addition to the freedom from infra costs organisations are now free from the rigidity and constraints of a fixed and finite infrastructure. Cloud provides a cost effective digital curriculum model updated in real time keeping content current and relevant. This will help students drive innovation by offering better learning experiences by developing and deploying enhanced applications with advanced features.

Why students need to learn this?

Technology is an enabler and is considered to be the backbone of any business today. Cloud knowledge offers students a distinct competitive advantage when seeking jobs. The introduction of Cloud Computing provides students comprehensive resources for building skills to drive innovation in fields such as artificial intelligence, voice and facial recognition, gaming, medical advancements etc. It is an academic gateway for the next generation of IT and Cloud professionals. The Cloud approach will see a surge in innovation, critical thinking and problem solving and research abilities of students that will enhance higher education to a great extent, offering students highly promising career prospects. Cloud Computing has become critical to businesses and the demand for Cloud Computing skills is increasing by the day.

It is advisable for students to opt for a two year PGDM in Cloud Computing or emerging technologies at the master's level.

However, there are not enough numbers of educators with knowledge of Cloud Computing. Teachers will benefit immensely from learning Cloud Computing as it is an in-demand technical skill set of the industry today. Cloud Computing allows for instant feedback and assessment processes, which benefits both students and teachers simultaneously. In addition to this teachers will have more time to focus on teaching and less behind organising and administrative nitty-gritty. Teacher now offer online examinations and proctoring platforms for assessment of a large number of students. This way teacher’s knowledge will stay relevant to the needs of the industry and help them substantially contribute to the student's employability.

Optimisation of education output

Cloud Computing has brought about a lot of changes to the education domain improvising both teaching and learning as it is no longer confined to physical books and brick and mortar classrooms. Learning content is now delivered to students at remote locations through smart devices and the internet increasing accessibility of education. Apart from its cost-effectiveness one of the key benefits of Cloud is scalability. Cloud Computing enables educational institutions to scale up the learning content, applications, platforms and learning experiences swiftly and smoothly. Through the Cloud, teachers and students can customise assignments to meet a student’s specific needs. Cloud will shift focus on employability and quality rather than just traditional disbursal of knowledge. Students of the future will have a better aptitude for reasoning making them more logic oriented. Assessment of a student’s competencies in a phased manner will form a logical framework for decision making creating more socially competent and aware students. This in turn will prove valuable across diversified work environments.

(The author is chairman of a group of institutes)