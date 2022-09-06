Collaboration boosts success

One of the defining features of human intellect is the ability of individuals to collaborate with one another in order to achieve the desired goal. You could even argue that this ability catapulted Homo sapiens to the top of the food chain. Together, we can literally move mountains, build wondrous monuments and sequence the human genome.

In our more mundane lives, almost all modern work takes place in teams. Work teams consist of individuals who are sometimes dispersed across the globe and come from different parts of the organization. Often they have distinctly varied skill sets and working styles. While many work harmoniously, a vastly greater subset are unable to gel. Even teams comprising talented, experienced and well-meaning team-mates, can struggle. It often feels like there is more talking going on than actual doing!

The best way to influence group behaviours is to model positive attributes. In that spirit, the following suggestions might help you introspect on areas of improvement for your own behaviour.

Know yourself. Identify your deeply held beliefs and resultant behaviours. For example:

Do you enjoy being needed and feel an outsized sense of obligation when someone asks for help?

Are you afraid to say “No” despite knowing that your current plate is full and that adding one more thing will lead to stress and diminished results?

Are you addicted to being the hero who comes in and saves the day?

Do you have Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) and feel the need to be in every meeting, regardless of whether the topic is relevant to your work or not?

Are you so in love with your own ideas and voice, that you dominate the conversation in meetings? Conversely, are you afraid to speak up and add value to a group discussion?

All of these behaviours are natural, particularly in low-trust work cultures. The first step is to introspect on your own behaviours and motivations. Which ones are truly adding value and moving the group forward? Which ones are meaningless and a reflection of your own insecurities? Know thyself, and then change thyself!

Saying “Yes” to a new task means saying “No” to other important priorities. Every project that you add to your plate results in less time and focus on other activities. Before adding another project, re-prioritise your current projects and decide where the new one fits. Helpful tip: If your boss adds another project to your list, do not refuse. Instead, ask for help in prioritising the new project amongst the other ones already on your plate.

Get comfortable with saying “No” when you don’t add unique value to the task or project. If someone else can do the task just as well as you, perhaps you should carefully consider it before agreeing. You might decide that it is worth it, but at least you have taken into account your time and ability to do the task to the degree of excellence it deserves.

Trust and be trustworthy

Assume positive intent from your teammates, unless you have direct proof to the contrary. Resist the urge to gossip and talk behind people’s backs. That is the surest way to destroy trust in a group. While, you do want to keep a pulse of what is going on, confessing others’ sins doesn’t change anything. It is far better to address these in an open and transparent manner if your company culture supports this.

Conversely, demonstrate that you are trustworthy by performing work to the highest standard and delivering them when you are committed to doing so. If things are going to be delayed, let people know in advance, so that they can plan accordingly.

Sanat Hegde, Chief Product Officer, for several AI and consumer products recommends, “In any team, be the person who delivers when you say you’re going to deliver, at a good level of quality. That builds the foundational trust for a great collaboration.”

Seek first to understand. Resist the urge to opine on all things. Instead, try and empathise with your teammates and see where they are coming from. Conversely, be assertive in your areas of responsibility and specific expertise.

Be clear on goals

It is super important for all team members to have a clear understanding of what the project goals are. Objectives and Key Results (OKRs) are an excellent mechanism to establish this clarity. On a smaller scale, set goals and agenda items prior to the meeting. Always try and circulate any background material and information prior to a meeting. Resist the urge to call a meeting merely to disseminate information (that can just as easily be done via email).

Effective collaboration is a vast field of study and this is merely the tip of the iceberg. As Mahatma Gandhi stated, “Be the change you seek in the world”. Start small by modelling collaborative behaviour and soon you will be a beacon for positive change.

(The author is a global social entrepreneur and trainer in innovation and entrepreneurship)