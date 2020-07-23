Collaborations lead to level playing field in higher education

Restrictions on international travel has resulted in lesser number of students opting for studying in universities abroad despite them conducting classes online. This is because online classes don't give them the international exposure that is a key aspect of studying abroad.

However, some institutions in the country have seen a possibility in this situation and are seeking collaboration with a reputed international partner to enhance the desirability of their own programmes. They have opted for different types of collaboration.

One type of collaboration exists in the form of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between institutions, intending to collaborate on the curriculum, pedagogy, research, student exchanges and other such areas. As is the case with MOUs everywhere, they make for good headlines, but sadly, offer little else.

Then there is a range of deeper collaborations, which I will broadly call ‘validations’. To understand this bucket better, let’s divide college education into three high-level components — the curriculum, the assessment (further broken into setting, conducting and grading of assessments) and the eventual degree award.

In some collaborations, the curriculum may come entirely from the foreign institution, while in others it may be a joint effort. Similarly, in some cases the foreign partner sets the assessment while the domestic institution conducts and grades it, sending few randomly selected scripts for ‘validation’ by the foreign institution. Given the motivations for international collaborations, the more the foreign partner takes on, the more the global standing of the programme, ceteris paribus. Inevitably, the greater the involvement of the former institution, the more likely that the degree awarded reflects the standards of the foreign partner.

In the deepest level of collaboration, the curriculum, as well as all aspects of assessment, are taken on fully by the foreign institution. Here, the role of the domestic partner is typically formative, similar to that of the traditional ‘college’ in a ‘university’. This enables the international partner to lend its full title and weight to the degree award, since its reputation is insured by its direct and complete control over the quality of education. For the student, this offers a truly undiluted ‘international education’, at a fraction of the cost of receiving the same education abroad.

Depth of collaboration also brings with it unique opportunities — exciting virtual learning resources, lectures by faculty members from the foreign institution, international Summer School scholarships and short-term work placements abroad. The quality that accompanies such depth can also make it possible for students to transfer into second year at foreign institutions or endow them with a significant edge when applying for postgraduate study abroad.

Such international education options in India offer a similar rate of return on a much lower investment. However, ensure that you choose the right course and college.

(The author is Associate Director, Indian School of Business & Finance)