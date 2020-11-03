Commitment and persistence are key to success

Dear Sir,

I am currently studying in Class 12. I want to pursue Aeronautical Engineering. Please give some information about entrance examinations and the job opportunities in this field.

Margaret

Dear Margaret,

Aeronautical and Aerospace Engineering are offered by many institutions all over the country, including some of the IITs and NITs. It is a four-year professional course like any other branch of engineering and the entrance is based on the common exams like JEE, CET etc. Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram is an outstanding institute sponsored by ISRO. Some private colleges also offer this course through their own entrance tests. Ensure that you study in a reputed college that has good labs, facilities for practical work, and experienced faculty. Employment is available in airlines, aircraft manufacturing companies, component manufacturers, public sector companies like HAL, NAL, BEL, ISRO. It is a highly specialised field and it is better to gain full understanding about it before you take the plunge. Alternatively, you can do your engineering in a basic stream (which keeps other options open) and then go for specialisation in aeronautics at the master's level.

Dear Sir,

I am studying in II PUC. Please advise on how to join the defence services.

Soubhagya

Dear Soubhagya,

Girls can join the defence services after graduation. You can study engineering, science, commerce, law or arts and then appear for the Common Defence Services Exam (https://www.upsc.gov.in/examinations) which is held twice a year. Depending on what you have studied you are eligible for selection in various branches of army, navy or air force. Since the number of seats are very few, you need to prepare extensively and be good in physical fitness, psychological testing, Officer Like Qualities (OLQs) and general knowledge.

Dear Sir,

I am studying in Class 10. I aspire to become a business analyst in the Indian Audit and Accounts Department. Can you please guide me on the courses to take after my Class 10? What is the scope in this field?

Drupad K

Dear Drupad,

Glad you are analysing such a wide variety of careers right from your Class 10. To get into Indian Audits and Accounts Service (IA&AS) you need to give the Common Civil Services Exam held by UPSC (upsc.gov.in) once a year in two stages. Any graduate is eligible to apply, and your selection to IAS, IPS or IA&AS etc., depends on your merit rank. Working in the private sector is completely different, so check out your aptitude and personality traits where you will fit in best. Business Analytics is taught mostly at the post-graduate level. A few selected colleges such as Sri Ramachandra, Chennai; IIIT Naya Raipur and SP Jain School of Global Management, Mumbai do offer undergraduate degrees also. If you do not get into such a college, then take up a BBA and go for specialisation or Civil Service Exams subsequently as per your interest.

Dear Sir,

My daughter is in Class 10. She is inclined towards Fine Arts, Photography and wishes to pursue a career in this field. Please recommend some good colleges in Bengaluru. What are the career avenues available in India.

Indu Rajeev

Dear Indu,

If she is focused on a specific area of design or creativity then she can look for a specialised course. If not, she may take up Arts in +2 and then aim for a four-year Bachelor of Design (BDes) professional course offered in Bengaluru by Shristi, Christ, Jain, Ramaiah, Presidency, PESIT, and many others. Slowly she will get an idea whether to specialise in photography, fine arts or any other related field. Career prospects in such unusual fields are not as smooth as in established areas, so there will be challenges. But if she is good, committed and persistent she can eventually make a success.

Dear Sir,

I am currently doing Bachelor of Physiotherapy. I am interested in orthopedics and wish to do my master's in this field. Kindly suggest some top colleges in Karnataka to pursue master's in Physiotherapy.

A student

Dear Student,

Most physiotherapy colleges that offer Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) also offer master's in the same field. Once you complete your course including internships, it is advisable that you gain some work experience since yours is a very practical field and your success depends on your kinesthetic (mind-body connection) skills. Also, when working in the field in any reputed hospital, you will be able to ascertain the demand and suitability of what specialisation you would like to take up in MPT, and accordingly select the right college.