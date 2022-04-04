Consider alternative careers before making a decision

Dear Sir,

I completed my Class 10 in 2005 and was working in the private sector for the past eight years. Due to some family or personal issues, I could not pursue my education after SSLC. I want to pursue my diploma and degree from a recognised university, preferably with online classes. Please suggest some options.

Prasad

Dear Prasad,

You can pursue a three-year polytechnic diploma based on your Class 10 qualification, but you will have to attend classes, at least in evening college. To enrol in an online degree you can complete your 12th standard with any subjects through National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) without attending classes, and then join any open university like IGNOU to pursue a degree of your choice, which is fully recognised by UGC for higher studies and even for government jobs. The second option is better though it may take some time for you to qualify, but it will open doors for a bright future and progress in any field without getting held back.

Dear Sir,

I completed my first year BCom degree from an autonomous college but had to discontinue my studies for a year due to financial problems. I now wish to continue my studies from the second year but the syllabus has been changed due to NEP. Can I continue my degree now? Will I be able to take up competitive exams after graduation? Should I start from the first year of BCom? Please suggest.

Student

Dear Student,

In your case, it may be better to give up one year and start afresh, because there will be no questions of your eligibility and you will not have difficulty adjusting to the new syllabus. You will be able to select your subjects and you will score better. If you wish to work simultaneously you may join an evening college or an open university, and you can gain work experience while you complete your degree. You will be eligible for all competitive exams, including bank exams.

Dear Sir,

I am a Class 12 student and very bad at math though I do better in other science subjects. My parents want me to pursue engineering. I have no specific problem with this. I am worried that my bad performance in math might affect overall learning in engineering. What should I do? Are there specific courses I can take?

Anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

The All India Council for Technical Education has just announced that for certain branches of engineering, math will not be compulsory. If it is implemented this year then you can opt for any of those streams of engineering. However, there is a word of caution — if you are very bad at math, then please do give a second thought to taking up engineering, because this will impact not just your studies, but will also affect your performance later on in your profession in technology. Before you make a final decision, do consider alternative careers based on your interest, skills, aptitude, and personality traits as you will be working in your chosen field for 40-50 years of your life.

Dear Sir,

I have done my Master's degree in the UK and want to become a professor. Some people tell me that I can't take NET exam and become a professor. Is this true? How can I get across this hurdle?

Anandi

Dear Anandi,

Rules and regulations regarding government exams should be checked out only with the authorities concerned as they change from time to time. Sometimes even the websites are not updated, so it is better to meet the officials personally, show your qualifications and the university you have qualified from, and clarify whether you are eligible for the NET exam, which will open the doors for you to take up a college or university teaching job, do research, and even go for Doctoral studies. There are a few private colleges that do take capable candidates in teaching jobs even without NET clearance, but there is a chance that you may get stuck for promotions etc.