Cool environment in schools brings out the best from students

A flower, however beautiful, cannot thrive and survive in harsh conditions. Students are such flowers that bloom when exposed to the best environment. Creating a good educational environment for a student, like every good thing, starts from home.

Positivity among parents regarding education and intelligence helps the child develop curiosity and interest in academics even before the child is en route the school. A collective effort is needed from educational institutes to ensure the student is in the right place, in the right hands, and with the right people.

School authorities, parents, and people, in general, take campus as just an open area to play or add to the beauty of the school. However, it is much more than that; it should add to the inner beauty of a student. A blend of a lot of things in the school campus contributes to moulding a student's psyche and overall development.

To enhance positive vibes, the campus should showcase the expanse and be all-inclusive. Colourful flowers, a variety of trees, an open field to play, and a few sculptures or paintings add to the positive and welcoming mood of the school. This resonates well with a student's mind and their outlook and perception will expand as well.

As far as classrooms are concerned, student interaction (among themselves and with the teaching staff), a variety of workshops for students, and activities, be it curricular or non-curricular, that help develop curiosity in a student’s mind, are all factors that an education institution can provide without trying too much. As much as possible, conversations should be encouraged.

Nowadays, people have stopped speaking with each other and would rather chat with someone far away or be on social media watching other lives play out while their own lives burn away. Schools can help students tackle this problem and create an environment where one is comfortable speaking with others.

Teachers play the most crucial role in spreading positivity and creating an educational environment that is not just sharing information but imparting knowledge. Raising the happiness quotient of a student is the core and his/her performance in education mostly depends on it.

Rapport with students

Making a student happy at school is the best thing an institution can and should ensure. Teachers should lead by example and try to build rapport with the student; more like a mentor than just a teacher. Mutual trust between them helps build a happy psyche in a student.

An educational environment is equally, or even more, important than the home environment. It is a place where a student gets influenced and is face-to-face with all the other fellow students. They are at a vulnerable age and need a guiding light. This is where the environment helps a great deal.

It like is an orchestra, a mélange, of several things coming together to bring out the best piece of art. Raising a child is a huge responsibility; imagine running a school/college/institution full of children who will eventually be the decision-makers of the country!

(The author is the CEO of a Pune-based school)