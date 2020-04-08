Coping with the uncertainty of exam schedules

Facing exams is nerve-racking but to prepare extensively for them and then being told that they have been postponed is perhaps worse. Those who were appearing for Board exams and simultaneously preparing for entrance tests have been left high and dry, without even an indication of what the new dates will be.

Most students study with the exam dates in mind. They calculate the number of days left and divide the ‘portion’ accordingly, and even build up their tempo as the date approaches. Right now students do not have even a vague idea of when the exams will be held. So, what are they supposed to do?

Here are some useful tips:

Since the elders are at home, they can organise a couple of hours of ‘family studies’ time. Those who know the subjects can teach the student. Those who do not know can study along with the student and can ask each other questions. Be serious and committed to the time set apart and let there be no distractions during study time.

Revision can be done based on answering the ‘why’ of each topic, rather than just memorising the lessons. Remember the song ‘Bum bum bole’ in the movie “Taare Zameen Par” in which the teacher asks so many intriguing and fascinating questions about the world around us? Even you can do it, with each family member providing some inputs based on their experiences.

Ensure that you do not remain out of touch with any subject for more than two to three days at a time. Pick up the book and browse through for at least a few minutes, mark out the doubts and difficult portions, and either study them on your own or ask someone to explain to you.

The kitchen is a wonderful place for experiential learning. Children can occupy vantage points in the kitchen (boys included) and discuss how each action connects to some subject: vegetables to botany, nutrition to zoology, cutting and slicing and cooking on the stove to physics, oils to chemistry, origin of each type of food to geography, names of every vegetable to different languages, and of course the expenses of food production to mathematics and economics.

Maintaining a daily routine is fundamental to getting back to regular academics after the break. Force yourself to wake up at a particular time, change into day-time dress, allot specific undisturbed place for studies, and set a time-table with lots of breaks in-between for entertainment. While studying, there should be no distraction from any family members.

Make a list of all possible careers and start the process of short-listing based on not just your interest but also your capabilities and aptitude. Keep Plan B ready: For example, if you do not get a good rank in NEET to get an MBBS seat, check out whether you would like to do dentistry, alternative medicine, nursing, paramedical course, nutrition, pharmacy or even hospital administration. Utilise this time to explore alternatives and options that come closest to your dream career.

Equally important is not to allow the forced home-stay to pull you down and spoil your mood. Those who have been used to socialising, moving around or playing outdoor games may feel very frustrated. Learn to handle the future where discipline is required – hostel stay, military life, living in a different city or in a very cold country where you cannot go out in winter.

I can assure you that you can emerge stronger, more disciplined and more versatile in handling difficult situations once this pandemic is over. It all depends on your positive mental attitude, willingness to change and cope, and your creativity in making lock-down life free from all mental lock-downs.

