Countless opportunities to build the world

Advanced disruptive technologies are rapidly changing the face of even traditional sectors like the ‘Built Environment’ which constitutes areas like construction, infrastructure and real estate development.

The built environment includes all human-made surroundings, which includes most structures built for human activities – offices, residences, malls, sports complexes, transport infrastructure etc.

With technology driving monumental changes, the types of resources demanded by the industry are also undergoing a colossal change.

The sector offers unprecedented growth opportunities for young professionals who want to make their career in the built environment. There are countless opportunities in the field and the demand for skilled professionals is at its peak. Let’s look at the areas in the sector where young professionals can opt for a fast-track career growth.

Urban Planning: It has been estimated that by 2050, nearly half of the Indian population will be living in urban areas. Urban planning decides on optimal use of land and resources. This is the need of the hour and for the entire foreseeable future. Urban planning also involves designing the civic infrastructure and utilizing it in the best possible way to make sure that the needs of the community are met.

Project Management: As a career path, this profession has gained significant recognition in recent times as efficient project managers are always in high demand in the built environment sector. Large investments, high stakes and fierce competition in the sector mean that there is a need for a proper planning, organising and quick response to internal and external issues. Project managers are trained to have a structural approach to planning, managing and controlling the resources. They manage time, cost, quality, and people.

Quantity Surveying: This field requires managing of the finances for construction projects. Quantity surveyors conduct feasibility studies to estimate materials, time and labour costs on a project. They prepare, negotiate and analyse costs for tenders and contracts. They ensure that the projects are delivered within the given time and cost constraints. They also advise on a range of legal and contractual issues.

Facilities Management: These managers are responsible for planning and managing facility services that help ensure that the entire built environment is safe, controlled, and running smoothly. They enable the efficiency of a workplace and plan for both strategic and tactical operations.

Investment Management: A career as an investment manager requires one to evaluate projects with due diligence, get the most return on investment for clients and provide finance-related services in the real estate environment.

Real Estate Development: Real estate developer is the axis around whom the entire real estate project revolves. Right from ideation, execution, completion and the handover of the project to the final owners, it is the real estate developer who is responsible for the entire life cycle of the project.

A developer has to ensure that the building is ready on time for occupation; he needs to have a results-oriented mindset with a high understanding of the market and devise a marketing plan for a particular project.

(The writer is with RICS School of Built Environment, Noida)