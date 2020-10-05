Course selection should be based on career goal

Dear Sir,

I hope to join Karnataka State Police. Kindly advise which courses to pursue after Class 12.

B R Ganesh Varma

Dear Ganesh,

To become a police officer you can appear for the Deputy Superintendent exam held by the Karnataka State Public Service Commission, or the Sub-Inspectors exam held by the police department every year. DSPs can aspire to get promoted to the IPS after 10-15 years of service, while SI’s can become inspectors and DSPs through seniority. Graduates from any stream are eligible and there is no cut-off percentage. Selection is based on the number of vacancies and your rank in the competitive exam. You also need to ensure physical fitness, good communication skills for interview, and general knowledge. If you wish you can take up coaching when you come to final year in your graduation, but overall you should put in hard work as the competition is very high.

Dear Sir,

I want to take up science after Class 10 but am confused whether to do Bio-Technology or Bio-Chemistry after Class 12. Please advise.

Jasim Shaikh

Dear Jasim,

Right now since you are interested in life sciences, you can take up PCMB (or even PCB with any other subject) in Class 11. The portions will increase and you will be studying biology and chemistry in greater depth. You can then start exploring what career you would like to take up. If you find out about these various fields over the year, you can decide which course to take up at the degree level and later, and prepare for entrance exams etc. You can also appear for the KVPY exam (www.kvpy.org.in) while you are in Class 11. Your selection should be based on what takes you towards your career goal.

Dear Sir,

I finished my bachelor’s degree in media studies two years ago and have worked in PR firms. Now, I am thinking of doing LLB. Is opting for a three-year law programme good or pursuing media jobs better? Please suggest some good law colleges which offer placement opportunities.

Hans Jivan

Dear Hans,

Your decision should be based on your capabilities, aptitude, interest and personality traits. The lifestyle and skills required in media and in law are quite different. If you take up law now you will be behind those who opted for a 5-year LLB degree after Class 12 and would have progressed in that field. Also, do not choose a college based on placement, but on quality of studies, as you may change companies. Your abilities and performance will decide your career progress in the long run. Listed below are some of the established law colleges and you will need to check which of them are still offering the 3-year degree, since many colleges are restricting themselves to the 5-year course: Bangalore Institute of Legal Studies, BMS, CMR, Dayanand Sagar, Dr Rammanohar Lohia College of Law, KLE Society, Pruthvi Evening Law College, Panchami College of Law, Sri Ramakrishna Trust, Seshadripuram Law College.

Dear Sir,

My daughter will be completing BA next year. She wants to pursue international relations, as she wishes to become an IFS officer. What other options does she have on similar lines. Please suggest some colleges for master’s in international relations and related courses like diplomacy and foreign policy in India and abroad.

Surekha

Dear Surekha,

Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers are selected through the common UPSC exam for IAS, IPS and other services, and allotment is based on merit. There are very few vacancies every year for IFS. She is eligible to appear as soon as she completes BA, and she will require extensive preparation from now itself considering the high competition. She will need to improve her knowledge of global affairs, sharpen communication skills, and develop confidence. Alternatively she may go for a Master’s in International Relations or an MBA with specialisation in international relations. This will enable her to get jobs in multinationals, organisations like UNO and its affiliates, global NGOs and in international trade. Some of the reputed institutions offering master’s courses are Symbiosis Pune, Central University of Gujarat Gandhinagar, Manipal University and O P Jindal Global University Sonepat.