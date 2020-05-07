Creating an environment for learning and change

Academic calendars, admissions, internships and placements have been severely affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thankfully, educational institutions in general and management institutes in particular are trying to adapt to the changed environment. Several management institutes are trying to create a flexible learning environment for their programme participants by adopting online communication platforms.

Faculty have a great responsibility to be the harbingers of change, in this new normal. We can encourage students to learn only if we re-examine our courses and pedagogy. For this, we need to get clarity on various aspects such as: What are some of our existing processes which need to change? How do we convert this adversity into an opportunity for continuous student engagement? Going forward how does this disruption lead to longer-term changes in academic processes at educational institutions?

Tinkering is not going to help now; we must re-imagine the way learning happens. Our approach should change from running classes to facilitating learning. We need to promote learning based on questioning, reflection and vibrant interaction. These outcomes seem obvious, but we need to introspect on why we have not achieved these outcomes.

One underlying reason has been the inherent inflexibility of our legacy processes, which does not recognise that students learn in diverse ways at varying pace. We must facilitate learning at an optimal pace for all students. The aim should be to promote mastery of the relevant domain and skill development, and this is most likely to happen when students have the flexibility to pursue learning before, during and after a course is offered in a classroom.

Hence, flexible learning processes are the need of the hour. Students must have an adequate voice in what, how, when and where they want to learn. Institutions must provide optimal opportunities for the same. Flexible learning takes many forms like blended learning, flipped learning, networked education, distance and virtual education, to name a few. Many of these methods have existed for a long time; however, they have been perceived to be inferior to classroom learning.

The arrival of massive open online courses (MOOCs) has challenged some of these set notions. The learning context is multi-layered and requires a hybrid solution. We must marry the best of the processes to secure outcomes with the best impact for students.

Educational institutions must go into a mission mode to embed flexible learning into their academic processes. This process of change needs to take on board key stakeholders – students, faculty and the academic support staff.

They need to embrace this process, their concerns need to be addressed, so that they do not undermine the process of organisational transformation. The core methods and processes of academic delivery from course delivery to evaluation will need to be examined and adapted to suit the new environment. Institutions will need to renew their infrastructure, for example, flexible learning may call for increased internet bandwidth, more hardware and video streaming facilities. Educational institutions may need to re-prioritise their budgetary outlays to support flexible learning processes.

An educational institution’s culture may have stood it in good stead for a long time, hence there is a need for an introspection on the impact of change on the learning culture.

(The author is with TAPMI)