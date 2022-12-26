Cyberlaw gaining ground in modern legal education

Two decades ago, the legal industry had a stable and simplified way of working where one lawyer used to be a one-stop destination for resolving all legal issues. Today, the industry is undergoing a huge change in its methodology as well as in its approach to clients.

Lately, traditional legal services are being upgraded to stay abreast of the fast-paced technological advancements, globalisation and the ever-evolving society.

In the current scenario, clients, both individuals and corporate, not only expect their lawyers to be tech-savvy and prompt but also groomed to be able to represent them in all jurisdictions and forums.

Today, law schools are focusing on incorporating multidisciplinary courses, technology and blended learning in a curriculum which includes practical and experiential teaching methods that equip law aspirants and legal practitioners with dynamic skills to provide the finest legal services to their respective clients.

In order to cope with the digital world and hone the expertise of budding lawyers, educational institutes are launching technologies like big data analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence and law, blockchain and law, alternate dispute resolution mechanisms, space law and a lot more.

Additionally, law institutes are engaging students in advanced learning techniques such as think-pair-share, flipped classroom techniques and roleplay which aid the law aspirants/practitioners in sharpening their thinking abilities, taking appropriate decisions, resolving conflicts rationally and concluding unfinished stories prudently.

Dealing with cybercrime

Another significant trend is that law schools are educating their students about cyber crimes and cyber law. With swiftly developing technology and digitalisation, cyber hacking/squatting has become a common practice today. Considering the scenario, cyberlaw is a vital segment of the curriculum.

Cyberlaw includes in-depth training pertaining to e-commerce, digital signatures, cyber security, e-contracts, intellectual property and more. A good cyber lawyer must closely follow various internet trends in cyber security, cryptocurrency etc. These lawyers are skilled in dealing with cases of cybercrime against individuals as well as the companies at fault.

Covid-19 played an important role in bringing to light the necessity for certain huge changes in the legal industry when everything turned 'virtual'. Lawyers shifted to operating from home which gave a boost to their productivity, and amplified their network and reach.

This framework helped them to provide automated legal services to individuals and companies, routine documentation and answer legal queries remotely.

In a nutshell, the focus of legal education in the contemporary world and era is moving towards the integration of technology in the practice of law. Henceforth, the adoption of technology has become essential for law practitioners for survival and success in the legal industry.

(The author is a vice president at a legal nonprofit)