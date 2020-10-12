Dealing with adversity

It is a known fact that education in the country revolves around exams. This year students have suffered due to continued uncertainties with respect to their exams, particularly entrance exams. As a result, some students would not have performed as per their expectations, further affecting their mental health.

Here are a few suggestions to reduce this emotional turmoil:

Decide on your career goals and be open to various options each field offers. For example, if you score less marks in NEET, you may have to drop your MBBS plans and explore dentistry, alternate systems of medicine, veterinary, paramedical fields, nutrition, hospital administration, clinical psychology — and find out in advance which courses and which colleges offer them, and their entrance procedure.

If you have set your aim to a top-notch institution like IIT, find out about equally proficient engineering institutions such as NITs, IIITs, VIT, BITS Pilani and many more. Make a list of institutions in the decreasing order of priority and be ready to take up wherever you get admission.

Do not get anxious and impulsively take admission in a course you are not very keen on, just to ensure that you have a reserved seat. Admissions are not as difficult as they appear to be initially, and if you are patient you might get into a course and college of your choice.

Do not blindly aim for reputed institutions and spend huge amounts in getting coaching for their entrance tests. Match your interest, aptitude and personality traits to the profession you are aiming for.

If you are excellent in a field which does not offer very high ‘scope’ at present, you will eventually overtake those who opted for attractive fields without having the right aptitude.

Whatever happens eventually, since there is a delay in schools and colleges reopening for classroom sessions, do supplement your learning by reading books allied to your subjects, future career, or those that can add to your life skills.

Have discussion groups among friends to do a ‘group study’ where each one reads up one chapter and shares.

If online classes do not suit you and you are feeling bored or stressed out, do take breaks, give relief to your eyes, get up and walk around, and read up the lesson that is being taught so that you do not lose your reading habit.

Taking a gap year

In case you are not able to get into a course of your choice and you are thinking of taking a gap year, ensure that you are very clear about how you want to utilise the time constructively. You can spend time getting foundational knowledge of your future career, building up your social-emotional skills, and picking up other allied skills that will improve your efficiency when you get into a college and the working world.

The most important aspect is to maintain a positive outlook, not get overwhelmed with the current scenario, and adapt to unexpected changes in admissions, courses, dates, and also the online classes that you may have to attend for the time being. That itself is a learning.

The pandemic will pass. Till then, take one day at a time.

(The author is a senior career counsellor in Bengaluru)