Digital classes: Students miss out on lab work, sport

As the world battles the novel coronavirus, virtual classrooms have ensured that learning continues. Several educational institutes have switched to online platforms to conduct classes, and digital learning is being touted as the future of education.

While online learning can take care of the theoretical part, it misses out on an important component of learning i.e., practical learning. It is said that only when we do something, actual learning takes place, as that is when we understand the concept. In short: we hear, we forget; we see, we remember and we do, we understand.

The best part of any science class is going to the labs to conduct the experiments that were taught in the classroom. A science class is incomplete without practicals. Watching a video doesn’t quite evoke the same joy as witnessing the teacher do the experiments followed by us doing them ourselves.

“When students perform an experiment, it evokes curiosity in them and that experience makes a whole lot of difference.

They might not get the right observation the first time, and they will have to repeat the experiment and in this process they will actually understand the concept better,” says Bindu Thomas, Biology teacher, St Joseph’s Boys’ High School.

Teachers feel that it is essential for students to learn to handle equipment, chemicals etc., at schools to progress to higher classes.

“If students don’t get to perform any experiment in schools, then at UG level, extra classes will have to be conducted to teach them the basics of handling even a simple equipment like a microscope or a test tube,” says Bindu.

No substitute

Apart from practicals, another important component that cannot be substituted by virtual classes is sports and games. While there are students who wouldn’t enjoy doing science experiments, there is perhaps no child who doesn’t like playing with friends.

“Co-curricular activities are important for a child’s holistic development. We are conducting online sessions on physical education, yoga, art and craft, and music, so that children remain mentally and physically active. Being confined to homes can be stressful and these activities help relieve stress,” says Roopa Gore, CCA and sports coordinator, Daffodils English School.

Though sessions on co-curricular activities are conducted, teachers cannot monitor all the students. “In face-to-face interactions, it is easier to gauge whether a child is following something or doing the exercise. Teachers and students would have developed a special bond, which is not the case in online learning,” says Roopa.

Higher education

While schools lay the foundation, colleges prepare students for their career.

“For a course as detailed and structured as MBBS, classroom teaching can barely be expected to suffice. A great deal of learning in medical schools takes place in the hospital wards where the teaching faculties train the budding doctors in clinical skills, the importance of which cannot be overemphasised,” says Pratyush Pathak, a medical student.

With most of their faculties busy tending to patients and unable to take classes, MBBS students are in a limbo. On the other hand, those doing their internships or pursuing their MD are more likely to get hands on experience in treating patients during a pandemic.

“With the whole world pinning its hopes on developing a vaccine for Covid-19, the pandemic has reinforced the need to include medical research in the curriculum,” Pratyush says.

Many courses are incomplete without lab work, field trips and research. These activities not only help students get a thorough understanding of the subject but in the process, students also learn several other essential life skills.

“In college, we were given many opportunities to incorporate field and lab work in our learning. We were encouraged to write extensively about our reflections and ask questions, which promotes critical thinking and develops analytical skills. It helped us learn how to work in groups and navigate through unfamiliar environments. We were able to explore individual curiosities and collaborate with and learn from each other. It helped us gain new perspectives and experiences. But in online classes, the interaction is limited,” says Srividhya Sridhar, who is pursuing BSc in Azim Premji University.

Active learning is crucial for students to acquire skills necessary to make the transition from being a student to being a professional.

“Art and design courses are inherently hands-on, experiential and participatory. Live classes and interactive sessions are not only socially engaging but can also provide students with all the support they need in their educational pursuits. Hence, blended learning is the way forward. Without compromising on the quality of education we need to rethink how to create a conducive environment to impart knowledge and ensure students develop the right skills,” says Jitin Chadha, Director, Indian Institute of Art and Design.