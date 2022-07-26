Discuss with HoDs of universities ahead of applying for a PhD

Dear Madam,

I have completed my post-graduation in Geology from BHU. I want to pursue my PhD in Hydrology and Environmental Geology in a foreign country. Please guide me with the same.

Shalini Singh

Dear Shalini,

To get accepted into a PhD programme, you have to communicate directly and effectively with department heads of various universities clearly stating your research interest, career goals and how you intend to contribute to the department’s growth. You need to get their permission to apply for a PhD. Most of these programs are funded to a large extent and it is important to convince the professors that you will be an asset to their department. Universities look for candidates who have excellent writing skills, high academic credentials and published research works. You need to identify a research topic and communicate with professors from various universities who are already into research in your area of interest. A good research proposal, a statement of purpose which clearly addresses your interest in their university and the particular department you are applying to, and a resume which highlights all your academic achievements, research works and publications and work experience will help them decide if you are a worthy candidate. Universities with good research programmes in hydrology, water resources management, and environmental geology are: University of Arizona and the State University of New York - College of Environmental Science and Forestry in the United States of America, Utrecht University and the Delft University of Technology in Netherlands, University of Stuttgart and Leibniz Institute of Freshwater Ecology and Inland Fisheries in Germany, University of Otago and the University of Waikato in New Zealand, University of Manchester and the University of Bristol in the UK and the National University of Singapore.

Dear Madam,

I finished my degree in Product Design last year (2021). I am working as a freelancer and will soon apply for jobs. I want to do my masters in the field of Social Design or anything that focuses on solving social problems through design. Please suggest to me some good universities that offer this kind of master's program.

Prarthana

Dear Prarthana,

School of Visual Arts (SVA), PRATT, SCAD and SAIC are among the best design schools in the US offering graduate degree in social design. University of Arts London, University of Edinburgh, and Royal College of Art are popular for this subject in the UK. Berlin University of Applied Sciences Germany, DOMUS Academy and NABA in Italy are among the well-known European design schools.

Dear Madam,

I am a 12th student studying in the science stream (PCMB). I want to know which country is best and most affordable for an undergraduate degree in software engineering.

Irfan

Dear Irfan,

If you are looking for countries with good universities that are most affordable, I would recommend Germany, UK and New Zealand. In Germany, public universities are free even for international students. Getting admission into their universities is highly competitive. Knowledge of the German language although not mandatory, will certainly strengthen your application. In the UK and New Zealand, your programme will be for a duration of three years and your tuition fee and living expenses put together will be around 20 to 30 lakh per year. Both these countries allow you to work part-time with your student visa for 20 hours per week during working days and 40 hours during weekends and holidays. While the UK allows you to stay back for two years after you have completed your studies, New Zealand offers a three-year post-study work visa. Other affordable countries would be Netherlands, Australia, Hungary and Latvia. Application documents to all of the above countries include transcripts of grades 9 to 12 with excellent academic credentials, a well-written statement of purpose or letter of intent, an English language test like IELTS, a resume which highlights all your awards and achievement in academics, sports, extracurriculars, internships and community service and letters of recommendation from two subject teachers.

