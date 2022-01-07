Dear Sir,

I am an IT professional with nearly 12 years of experience. I have an interest in history, archaeology and forests and would like to develop this interest further where it enables me to take up some job in the short or the long run. I seek your guidance regarding this.

Shyam

Dear Shyam,

Good to know that you wish to move into a more meaningful phase of your career, into areas that you may find very fulfilling. Firstly, you need to be aware and prepared that these fields are not very high-paying initially and that you will have to start at the entry-level. Then you will need to decide whether you can give up your job and get into a full-time Masters programme in any of the three options you have narrowed down. If not, then you can take up a distance learning course through an Open University (IGNOU, Manipal, Symbiosis, KSOU to name a few), then do some internships and finally make the switch. To start with, select which of the three fields you have mentioned you would like to pursue since they are independent of each other.

Dear Sir,

I am studying in Class 10. I want to pursue engineering in an IIT. After my graduation, I want to pursue a degree from Berklee College of Music. Is it possible to get a job in big companies after that?

Charvi

Dear Charvi,

You are thinking very far ahead and are visualising in-depth many years ahead. A word of caution: Do not limit yourself to specific institutions such as IIT or Berklee. Be sure that you wish to become an engineer first — and be prepared to study in the best possible college you can secure admission based on your performance in exams. After that, you will have four years to decide whether you still want to pursue music or not. You can gain exposure through some internships, practice music or take up short-term courses to keep in touch with the world of music. Do not worry about placements, focus on what you are good at and would like to work in for 50 years of your working life.

Dear Sir,

I want to become a UI/UX designer. But I don't know how to do this. What should I take up at the +2 level?

Gunjan

Dear Gunjan,

It is preferable to take up PCM with Computer Science at +2 level, then get yourself an engineering degree in Computer Science or Information Science (though it is not compulsory) as it will give you a strong foundation. You can take up some design-related internships or short-term online courses while studying engineering to get deeper into the subject. Then you can specialise in UI/UX or related design fields. Since technology changes are coming in rapidly you will need a strong technology foundation to adapt from time to time.

Dear Sir,

I want to become a professor of humanities. I am doing my MA right now, what tests should I write and should I pursue higher education?

Shrujan

Dear Shrujan,

To get into college teaching it is preferable to get yourself a NET qualification, which makes you eligible both for pursuing PhD as well as for teaching jobs. The exam is held twice a year and you can appear for it when you complete your MA. Details are available on https://cbsenet.nic.in.

Dear Sir,

I had not done well in Class 10 and could not get into a college of my choice. My parents constantly berate me and I feel bad as well. How will not studying in a prestigious college hurt my prospects?

Shailaja

Dear Shailaja,

Though there is no doubt that studying in a reputed college gives you an advantage in terms of learning and exposure, you can still make a good future for yourself if you put in extra efforts. Try to supplement classroom teaching with self-study or some coaching. Equally important is to have clear career goals so that you can pursue courses that are most suited to you and will empower you to become a competent professional. It will be good if you review why you did not get good marks in Class 10, which will help you correct your study methodology and preparation for further exams.