Do we have an age window to learn languages?

Is there a right age to learn a new language? Scientific observation defines a critical learning period to be a limited time window to make sure the foundation of learning is perfect. Cognitive scientists have concluded that native proficiency could be achieved if one started learning a language by age 10. The ability to learn a language is good from age 10 to 18 after which it declines.

The reasons for our ability to learn more during this period could range from biological, social or cultural factors.

The premise is that there is discontinuity in the proficiency of learning a language within the critical period and outside. While adults should still be motivated to learn an additional language, it will be harder for them and may take longer when compared to a child.

Biologically the brain is still developing for a child, allowing a new language to be more easily accepted and learned. The parietal lobe, which processes sensory information, is more receptive to language processes; hence a younger child can learn a language quickly.

More open to new ideas

However, as an educator for different age groups, I have noticed the reason may not be strictly biological. A young mind is impressionable. It is raw and devoid of any major external influences yet. This allows children to be more open and amenable to new topics and ideas.

On the other hand, adults harbour stereotypes and preconceived notions that might be detrimental to language learning. Certain words trigger experiences that differ from the actual meaning of the language. Every language differs in their basic foundations with syntax, word meanings and scripts and a rigid mindset is counterproductive to breaking this barrier.

The critical learning period is a limiting factor. However, by using novel learning techniques, adults can pick up languages as well. Beyond the critical learning time, adults get more categorical and logical with their learning. Language has a broad scope, but breaking grammatical jargon into rules and exceptions; making thematic vocabulary lists and essentially catering to the direct learning systems of adults could help.

Experiences can be exploited. Language is less to be studied and more explored. While a younger mind would have a fierce imagination where language can hover extensively, an older person aiming to learn a language can relate words and phrases to their own thoughts and experiences.

Even though the critical learning period should be taken advantage of to ensure maximum proficiency, one should not be discouraged from taking up another language in adulthood.

(The author is a creative writing and communications coach)