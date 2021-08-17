Does studying abroad really improve your job prospects?

When done right, a stint spent studying abroad helps in multiple ways.

The exposure to a different culture and the practical, research-based pedagogy of most foreign universities helps people gain vast industry exposure, makes them independent, confident, and boosts their resumes.

Additionally, several countries promote the idea of part-time work unlike in India, where there are limited opportunities for part-time jobs. These part-time jobs also help students develop skills such as time management and multitasking, which prepares students for the professional environment.

Double-edged sword

That said, there are certain aspects about studying abroad that are not discussed.

A stint in a foreign university can certainly dent your finances, especially if you come from a modest economic background. So going for a foreign education degree without considering the ‘Return on Investment’ is foolish.

Certain courses are really popular and are in demand in the market when it comes to job prospects. But there are also certain courses which don’t necessarily result in a job as soon as you finish your course.

Irrespective of the job prospects, you still have to put in the hours to earn your degree or pick up the required technical skills. So consider these aspects before you choose a course:

Culture shock is not a myth. A lot of students going abroad to study find it hard to adjust to the new environment. If you are not open to accepting new viewpoints of adjusting your lifestyle, then you might face some difficulties.

Pay scale Students studying abroad find a difference in the pay scale in other countries when compared to India.

Sometimes, the jobs in your field of expertise might not be a well-paying opportunity in the country you are working in. So if you have a cash crunch and are dependent on bank loans for your higher studies, then you need to research the average income of your ‘dream profile’ in the country you intend to work in.

Studying abroad does help you stand out in the crowd and pick up skills and work exposure that employers are looking for.

But all said and done, working hard along with a smart approach will always help you achieve success, whether in India or abroad.

(The author is the CEO of an education counselling platform)