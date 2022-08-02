Don't get distracted by the concept of ‘scope’

Dear Sir,

Can you please give information about the course actuarial science? I am currently studying in Class 10. To pursue this course after the 10th, please guide with a road map.

A student

Dear student,

Actuarial science uses probability and statistics to define, analyze, and solve the financial implications of uncertain future events. It is a discipline that assesses financial risks in the insurance and finance fields, using mathematical and statistical methods. Actuary professionals guide companies and institutions about the risk their investment can suffer in the future. To succeed you need to be good in Mathematics, Probability, statistics, finance, economics, and computer science – and there is the increased usage of Artificial Intelligence (AI). A formal actuarial science course is offered only by the Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI) (see actuariesindia.org), which admits students through the Actuarial Common Entrance Test (ACET). Many other reputed institutions such as Christ, BHU, Annamalai, Mumbai and Amity Universities offer a 3-year BSc, open to all students who have studied 10+2 with Maths.

***

Dear Sir,

My brother completed 2nd PUC. He wants to sit in front of the computer and work. He wrote the NEET exam. Please advise me on the best place to join.

Mohammed Khalid

Dear Khalid,

If he likes to work on the computer, then medicine (through NEET) may not be a very appropriate career for him. It will be better if he takes up either computer science engineering or a degree in Computer Applications (BCA). Ensure that he has a talent and aptitude for computer-related work and that he is not just indulging in games and browsing websites.

***

Dear Sir,

I took chemical engineering in one of the colleges in Karnataka. Many people say this branch has no scope, especially in India. Please guide me on what I should do after completing my course.

Akshu D

Dear Akshu,

Do not get distracted by the concept of ‘scope’. If you are good in a field and have a deep interest in it, you will definitely be able to carve out a good future. And the scope is no longer restricted to India, as people are working for multinational companies anywhere in the world while residing in their home towns. By the time you come to the final year, explore whether you would like to be in pure or applied technology, or move into a management and people-oriented career. Accordingly, you can take up an entry-level job, get a feel of the working environment and then go for higher studies in your chosen field. Of course, there is nothing preventing you from picking up computer languages or coding skills, or taking up short-term courses in areas such as Data Sciences or Artificial Intelligence, and moving into those fields if you wish to be in more popular careers.

***

Dear Sir,

I have cleared my 2nd PU exams in which I scored 94.8%. I have also written my KCET and NEET. But it has not gone well. I am really confused about what to do next. I recently developed an interest in MBA. But I don't know what to do before it. Should I continue in the science stream or change to commerce or BBA? Which course will help me clear my CAT exam? What are the difficulties I will face if I change my stream? And I am also quite weak in math. Please guide me to which stream I should get in and also please suggest a few colleges in Bangalore.

Sagar

Dear Sagar,

MBA is a post-graduate course which is taken up by professionals in any field to enhance their skills and qualifications and thus rise up the corporate ladder. At this juncture, you need to identify which career suits you most in terms of subject skills, intelligence, personality traits, social abilities, commercial acumen etc. If you have not done well in both engineering and medical entrance exams, you may consider any of the dozens of other alternatives — but based on your capabilities as I mentioned above. It is a lifetime decision, to work systematically, take the help of experts if required and ensure that you enter into a course which you will be good at, enjoy studying, and which will take you into a career that you have aptitude and inclination for.

***

Dear Sir,

I am a student of 2nd PU. I would like to know if BSc Forestry is a good course for my undergraduate degree and then MSc Forestry for my master's degree. Which are the best colleges that provide the course? What are the job opportunities that I could get? Please guide me.

Thurimane

Dear Thurimane,

Though Forestry courses are offered by selected colleges in India, most of the jobs are in the Forest and related departments of the government. Otherwise, your BSc or MSc in Forestry may not open doors for a rewarding career. To get into the Indian Forest Service you need to be a graduate in any science or engineering course, and then appear for the specific exam held every year by Union Public Service Commission (upsc.gov.in). If you are keen on studying Forestry you may apply to the Indian Institute of Forest Management Bhopal, Himalayan Institute of Technology Dehradun, Roorkee College of Engineering, or College of Forestry, Ponnampet.

(The author is a career counsellor based in Bengaluru.)

(Send in your queries to us at dheducation@deccanherald.co.in with ‘Study in India’ or 'Study Abroad' in the subject line)