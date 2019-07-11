Driving technological change and innovation

With the business environment becoming more volatile, technology and innovation have become primary value propositions for organisations. Be it software products, mobile gadgets, power sector, virtual reality, wearable tech, internet connectivity, nanotechnology, Internet of Things, digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics and automation or automotive sector, Electrical and Electronics engineers are at the heart of every technological change and innovative solutions.

There is a high demand for Electrical and Electronics engineers today and it will only peak in the coming years. Here is a low-down on various specialisations and trending career opportunities in this branch of engineering.

Specialisations

Neurotechnology and Biomechatronics: This specialisation focuses on the study of neuro-electronic interfaces and how they impact human body functions.

Robotics and Mechatronics: It deals with making robotic systems by combining the concepts of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering.

Power Electronics and Systems: This specialisation looks into electric machines, energy and power machines, analog electronics, linear control systems and digital integrated circuit engineering.

Communications and Signal Processing: This specialisation pertains to the study of communications and networking, signal and image processing, image reconstruction, pattern recognition and imaging informatics.

Electrophysics: Electrophysics blends physics and engineering to create complex devices and electronic instruments.

Computer Engineering: This specialisation will give you insight into the computer network, architecture and communications, hardware and software. You will also get to learn about computer chips, microprocessors, digital computer design, CAD tools and electromechanical components.

Microelectronics and Quantum Electronics: In this specialisation, you will be introduced to semiconductor materials and devices, semiconductor processing, instrumentation and control systems, computational electronics, quantum electronics and lasers, plasma and fusion technology.

Career opportunities

Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) Industry: This industry comprises digital, power, consumer and analog electronics as well as communication and embedded systems. You will be responsible for the design, development, installation, management and maintenance of these devices.

This industry offers lucrative career options in ECE applications such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, power electronics, digital communication, robotics, automation and satellite and mobile communication.

Automotive: Right from designing an engine to safety systems and battery of vehicles, electrical engineers work on a number of components of vehicles. With the increasing demand for new and smart vehicles, there is a huge scope for Electrical and Electronics engineers in this field.

Aerospace: In this industry, engineers are responsible for the designs of aircraft, spacecraft and high-end avionics systems. It also includes testing of prototypes, analysis of electrical load and electrical components to be used.

Control and Instrumentation: This job profile requires you to design, build, install, operate and maintain engineering and control systems, equipment and machinery. It also involves acting as project managers, working in collaboration with other engineering departments and purchasing new equipment.

Computer Network: You can also explore a career in Computer Network Engineering after completing Electrical and Electronics Engineering. You would be expected to set up and maintain computer, voice and firewall network connectivity within or between organisations.

Oil and Gas: In this industry you will be required to provide technical and engineering guidance to onshore and offshore teams. Since the oil and gas industry uses several electrical and electronic instruments, sensors and systems, they need professionals from these branches.

Marine: In this industry you will be working on mechanical and electrical equipment, ship radio communications, automation and navigation systems.

Defence: You can join the Indian Army, Navy or Air Force as an Electrical and Electronic engineer. At an entry level, you would be largely responsible for routine supervision of engineering operations, systems and equipment. However, as you rise the ranks, you can be involved in strategic planning and research.

Biomedical: In this industry, you will be involved in the design and development of healthcare instruments to diagnose and treat diseases; materials that are safe to use inside human body and products that can facilitate motions within the body. This is a fast-emerging field with varied job profiles.

Power Generation: The power generation companies would expect you to work in the operations and maintenance departments. You have to ensure that the plant and related equipment work smoothly without any down-times.

(The writer is Head, School of Electronics and Communication Engineering, MITWPU, Pune)