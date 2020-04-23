E-learning in the time of social distancing

E-learning platforms are seizing the moment and trying to fill the academic vacuum created by the closure of educational institutes due to coronavirus pandemic. E-learning denotes the process of sharing and imparting knowledge via multimedia platforms on the internet. In today’s ‘wired’ world, the internet plays a pivotal role in universalising the demand for knowledge. Be it a student, parent or teacher, information is available to every individual on-demand. Given the rapid technological advancements, electronic education can support efficient and effective learning in multiple ways. These comprise self-learning, supplementary learning, on-the-job training etc.

While people have apprehensions about online learning, this mode of learning has its own advantages. Some of them are:

On-demand information: One of the most important contributions of e-learning is that a student, professional or individual can learn any topic of interest whenever they want, from wherever they are with minimal restrictions. All one needs is a connected medium – preferably a smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop with internet access.

Remote learning: With the swift rise of the internet, many leading universities and educational institutions foresaw the opportunity to offer online distance-learning courses for students who couldn’t attend universities. Thereby, everyone can access comprehensive information and lectures from experienced professors online.

Availability of different forms: E-learning is suitable for those with diverse backgrounds or preferences. It offers content in varied formats such as video, text or audio. One can listen to audio-books, read through tablet text, watch motion pictures or peruse illustrations etc.

Engagement: E-learning engages individuals differently. The content is written in a non-linear manner, breaking the monotony of monochromatic formats. Typically, content is created using text, audio, videos and graphics whereby students can easily grasp and recall the same.

Tracking progress: E-learning platforms deploy cutting-edge technology such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data analytics. These tools help map users’ learning patterns, analysing it for creating a progress chart where students can ascertain their strengths and weaknesses. This boosts their learning graph, ensuring they fully utilise the online course.

While technology has aided education and learning, there are certain challenges, such as:

Infrastructure: Though India is experiencing rapid growth, it lacks the basic infrastructure to ensure each citizen benefits from the diverse possibilities e-learning platforms provide. Moreover, most don’t have the financial resources to invest in expensive tablets, laptops or personal computers. Those who can, are not well-versed with navigating the internet and don’t know how to use online resources efficiently.

Intellectual barrier: India is a nation of diverse languages, cultures, customs and ideas. Creating a platform catering to myriad regional languages is a challenging task. Nonetheless, many e-learning platforms now support widely-spoken languages to benefit everyone. Many government websites offer content in both English and Hindi while supporting local languages too.

Time management: People pursuing self-learning via e-learning platforms often juggle between their academic and other work. This requires managing daily tasks alongside e-learning sessions. Consequently, some learners can’t manage their time well or don’t find motivation to complete courses online. Therefore, dropouts due to time constraints occur, making it imperative to prepare a proper schedule and follow it for a holistic learning experience.

(The writer is with BasicFirst Learning)