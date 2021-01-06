E-Learning: One click away from success

Before the evolution of the internet, people had limited choice in terms of education. A student’s study material was confined to whatever he or she was provided with. After the inception of the internet, not only did the world undergo a drastic revolution with the help of globalisation, it also witnessed innovations in terms of something as basic as “learning”. Today a person, be it a child or a full-grown adult has a variety of choice regarding the kind of education he or she wants to pursue. Along with assistance to the current education system, it has also provided the youth with fresh ideas and practices prevalent in other nations.

This is the scope of e-learning, anywhere, anytime, any course, and open to everyone. Learning is not about what we are taught, but how we are taught. It’s not just about cramming up before an exam but absorbing, understanding the knowledge and being able to practically use it. E-learning helps in providing a variety of creative ways to learn which helps stimulate interest in students towards the subject or e-course they have chosen.

E-learning is the use of technology to enable people to learn, get trained and acquire knowledge anytime and from anywhere. It is inexpensive and helps in learning irrespective of geographical barriers. It includes computer-based extensions to face to face classes. E-learning includes all levels of education from pre-school to higher education and beyond.

There are many ways of imparting knowledge through e-learning. No single method is suitable for every learning need and thus one is required to use a combination of several e-learning technologies along with traditional learning methods when required. Blended learning can provide convenience, speed and cost-effectiveness along with the personal touch, direct authority and supervision provided by traditional methods. There are basically two kinds of e-learning methods, namely synchronous and asynchronous

The first reason emphasising the need for e-learning is that the economy is evolving into a knowledge-based economy where knowledge is created, acquired and disseminated more efficiently and effectively by individuals, organisations and enterprises. E-learning helps in reducing problems of time, money, geographical barriers by providing the right information effectively and in a clear and concise manner.

Secondly, the exponential growth of the internet has crossed all barriers. Initially, the internet may seem a bit complicated, but after a few interactions, it becomes simple and easy to use. Internet access has led to a global learning community where geographical barriers have been erased and everyone has access to knowledge. Thus e-learning can provide extensive information to people all over the world at a low cost and with least efforts.

Thirdly, corporations view e-learning as a competitive weapon. Students who are e-learners are considered as a boon for the organisation as they have higher technological know-how. Moreover, superior quality performance necessitates top quality training and continuous learning to remain up-to-date with the changes. E-learning facilitates this process. Fourthly, e-learning is also a very cost-effective manner of imparting knowledge. One does not need to buy a lot of study material, or travel long distances to acquire it; the mere availability of a computer and internet connection can avail one to a large number of study materials without much efforts.

Fifthly, with globalisation trade borders are becoming less and less significant and international expansion is increasing. Learning facilitates the provision of knowledge to all the learners at any part of the world belonging to different backgrounds or educational levels. Lastly, e-learning is an effective way of delivering information to facilitate training and learning. It helps to provide the necessary information and does not overload the learner.

The world is moving ahead at a pace difficult to follow. The wonders of the internet have invited its share of limitations. But at the end of the day, it’s all about striking the right balance and making the best out of this new method of learning due to which the youth today is ushering into a new era where the extent of their knowledge knows no bound. The initial cost of e-learning might be high, but it is eventually covered up with the benefits derived. The choice now lies upon the people, whether to make it a boon or a bane for the future of the global economy.

(The author is Professor, Department of Commerce, at a college in Bengaluru)