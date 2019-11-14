Ensure your decision is workable

Dear Sir,

I did my PUC with PCME combination. Currently I am pursuing BBA. However, I am interested in Environmental Geography. So, I wanted to know if I am eligible to do MSc in Geography or any other PG course in an allied field.

A student

Dear Student,

It may be difficult for you to take up a master’s course in Geography since you have not studied it after your Class 10. However, there are a few reputed institutions that do allow you to study environment and sustainable development at the PG level if you have a degree in any stream. They include MIT World Peace, Nalanda and Swaraj universities, TERI School of Advanced Studies, Xavier Institute of Management-Bhubhaneshwar etc.

Try to explore and set your long-term goals as to the domain specialisation you would like to work in, since you have moved from science to business administration and are now moving into environment studies. Too much variation in your studies and interests may not get you a steady career.

Dear Sir,

My niece is an OCI card holder and is studying in Class 12 (CBSE). I would like to know if she has to appear in IIT-JEE Mains and Advanced both rounds or she can appear directly in advanced round.

Anshul Dixit

Dear Anshul,

There is no provision for anyone to appear directly for JEE Advanced, as only those who come in the merit list of JEE Mains are eligible to appear. There are many excellent institutions that give admission through JEE Mains, including the NITs all over the country. Similarly the JEE Advanced entitles you for admission not only in IITs but many other top institutions such as IISc, IISERs, IISST, Indian Naval Academy etc.

JEE is now held twice a year in January and April. The last date for the January exam is over, and she can apply before March for the April exam. Please do check their website www.jeemain.nic.in as rules, dates etc. change from time to time.

Dear Sir,

I am currently in I PUC (commerce stream). My combination is Accounts, Business Studies, Economics and Statistics. However, I am interested in the field of History and Ancient Symbology. Please suggest a suitable course and career in these areas.

Shama Hegde

Dear Shama,

As a commerce student you are eligible for admission in most Arts degree courses. Ensure that your interest in history is deep and well-thought-out, and list out the possible jobs or careers you would be taking up after you finish your studies. You may apply after II PUC for a degree in History in any reputed college, and only after graduation you will be able to pursue specialised areas like symbology.

Careers you can look forward to include research, archaeology, museology, ancient languages, teaching, sociology, anthropology, writing and documentation etc.

Dear Sir,

My daughter is currently studying in I PUC (commerce stream). She wants to become a commercial pilot. Since she has taken up commerce we were told that she has to write a test comprising physics and mathematics subjects in an open university. Which open university can she choose and which institutions offer commercial pilot training in India as well as abroad?

Neeta

Dear Neeta,

To become a commercial pilot she needs to have passed her Class 12 or equivalent with Math and Physics. Since she has not taken up those subjects she can study on her own or through a coaching centre and appear for the National Institute of Open Schooling (nios.ac.in) Class 12 exam next year while continuing with her regular studies. Be aware that it may put quite a strain on her to study so many subjects simultaneously. She can also complete her II PUC and give the math and physics papers next year. Open universities provide education only from degree level onward.

There are many flying training schools in India, and those who go abroad have the additional advantage of more flying hours and better aircraft, though the cost is much higher. A few reputed Indian flying training schools are CAE Oxford Aviation Academy, Flytech Aviation Academy, HAL Pravara Aviation Institute, Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (government institute), Academy of Carver Aviation Mumbai and also some schools directly associated with commercial airlines such as Indigo etc.

Dear Sir,

I am doing my BE in Mechanical Engineering. I am interested in pursuing a career in the Intelligence field. Can you please suggest which entrance tests I should take up and the procedure to get into the intelligence services in India?

A student

Dear student,

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) and other intelligence agencies of the government select their officer candidates through periodic entrance exams held by the Union Public Service Commission (upsc.gov.in) and lower ranks are selected by the Staff Selection Commission (ssc.nic.in). The openings are very limited and eligibility is a degree in any field from a recognised Indian university.

The top posts in IB are generally held by IPS officers who come on deputation for a fixed number of years and then go back to their state cadres. Private intelligence and detective agencies in India are restricted to commercial or matrimonial data gathering, and are often run by retired officials of civil or military intelligence. Opportunities are few due to severe government restrictions on private intelligence gathering, and salaries may not be very high.