Ensuring diversity in the workforce

Post the pandemic, Indian businesses are facing a talent crunch. There are many reasons for the rising discontent, there’s one important action that companies can take to contain the resignations: Establishing a more fair, inclusive and equitable workplace.

Organisations where every employee thrives and shows a high level of commitment and consistency will survive. Here, you need managers who diligently strive to build a sense of belongingness and respect. To stop women quitting work, you need an unbiased, safe workplace for employees irrespective of gender.

So how can organisations drive change?

Using digital technology brings change in work models and opens up new possibilities for women. Further, digital technology will enable women employees in India to bypass cultural and mobility blockades and work remotely as the gig economy gains traction.

Gender neutral jobs will help increase women participation. The mindset of cultural restrictions on women employment and classifying jobs based on gender needs to change for women to have more equitable opportunities.

Design customised workplaces and formulate policies for the physical and psychological wellbeing of women employees. This will enable them to put their knowledge, skills and experience for the organisation's growth. This change will also help male employees know and understand the challenges women face at the workplace.

Encourage participation in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion discussions which will enable people to be internal stakeholders and collaborators. With the global discussions around diversity and inclusion, especially of women employees, organizations should strive to set a strong foundation for the same.

Address gender bias in hiring policies, as well as promotions, pay hikes, performance management and leadership development.

Constitute an Inclusion and diversity council (different from the Employees Resource Group) of influential employees who are genuinely passionate and committed to Diversity and inclusion to be involved in goal setting for employing, retaining, engagement of women employees.

Train managers in all levels and make diversity and inclusion a core competency.

Provide women employees a safe space to voice their problems, issues and concerns so that the diversity and inclusion can improve the women employees’ commitment, morale and productivity.

Bring in more women in leadership roles to create a culture of empowerment and a sense of belongingness.

Many studies’ reports have highlighted how the inclusive feeling among women employees boosts an innovative mindset and productivity. The above suggested actions will create a truly inclusiveness in the organisations.