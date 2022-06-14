Five tricks to help you nail CUET

The initial year of the pandemic came with the most awaited announcement in years — the New Education Policy 2020 which revised the entire education system of the country. The University Grants Commission of India (UGC), under the higher education reforms in the NEP 2020, announced the revamped version of CUET - CUCET. The Central Universities Common Entrance Test was made mandatory for 45 central universities where students apply and admit themselves to the Central Universities without worrying about their PUC/HSC results. Here are five key tactics to follow while preparing for the CUET entrance tests.

Self-awareness: Irrespective of how much you plan or how much study material you refer to, you will not succeed unless you have a hold of basic skills. Self-awareness, a skilful mindset, thoroughness with the syllabus, proper guidance and basic concepts are the key points. A path you walk can only be decided when you choose the way.

Strategic roadmap: The CUET is highly competitive and requires strategic planning at every step. Right from choosing an expert guidance support to the best and most extensive quality of study material. Understand and master your basics and then move on to solving a variety of questions with varied solutions. Do not forget to keep time constraints as that will help you speed up and map your progress.

Segregation: Divide things as per your convenience to get hold of things and improve your focus. Make a timetable to part your syllabus and timings according to the difficulty level of the subjects. Remember, weightage also plays an important role when you are segregating your syllabus and the time you dedicate to cover the same. Focus more on topics that require extensive knowledge and avoid spending too much time on correlated topics.

Reference: Refer to the past question papers provided by the consulting academies/ tutorial classes/ universities. Prior information is the key to unlocking success. Mock test papers and identifying smart test patterns can be the ideal way to comprehend the level and tactics of the entrance exam. In addition to this, you can also refer to the formula and fundamental concept books which have consolidated data that can help you with last-minute revisions in no time.

New-age tactics: It is very important to keep yourself updated and motivated till the end. Daily motivation and consistency can help you achieve your goals. It is often advised to stay away from social media during these most vital times but by following the right people and spending restricted time on the same, you can get free access to the right tactics, daily updates, valuable references, key hacks and the important Dos and Don'ts with respect to the examination.

While the students have just relieved themselves from the HSC examinations, some of them might have to step on another stone to start their preparations for the entrance tests. With the right choices come the right decisions. Likewise, consistency and implementation of the right skills reflect better opportunities.

(The author is a trustee of a private university)