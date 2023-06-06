Fly high with a career in aviation

The aviation industry is rapidly growing and is expected to grow further in the coming years owing to the rising demand for air travel. According to the estimates of aviation consultancy and research firm CAPA India, India will see domestic traffic rise to 350 million passengers and international traffic to 160 million passengers by FY 2030. Indian scheduled airlines are likely to operate a fleet of 1400 aircraft in 2023, double the current capacity of about 700.

To cater to this burgeoning demand, domestic airlines including Air India, Indigo and Akasa have stepped up hiring across verticals. According to the data shared by foundit with DH, job profiles in flight and airport operations are most in demand with a 32% share followed by airline services (28%) and aviation and aerospace technicians and dispatchers (23%). Aviation engineers and pilots are at 15% and 2% respectively.

"The sector registered a notable growth of 19% annually in April 2023. The growth momentum strengthened during the last three months in the sector, reflecting an upsurge of 11% in recruitment activity,” said Sekhar Garisa, chief executive officer of foundit.

The opportunities in the sector are expected to see 17% growth by the end of 2023. Also, in FY21, the sector accounted for close to 40 million jobs, and it hopes to create 46 million job opportunities with the 89 new operational airports by 2025, he added. There are close to 8,000 jobs in the Indian aviation sector, as per foundit and Bengaluru has the highest demand for aviation jobs with a share of 23% followed by Delhi/ NCR (22%), Mumbai (13%), Hyderabad (10%), Chennai (6%), Pune (6%) and Kolkata (3%).

Roles in aviation

There are many career pathways available in this field. Here are some of high in demand careers in aviation:

Pilot: Commercial airline pilot is the most sought-after job in the airline industry. The entry bar is low as students require science and math in pre-university (10+2). The cadet training programme is about 8 months, and 1.5 years before you get your Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL). The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issues and regulates licenses for civil aviation pilots in India.

Apart from flying hours, there are written and oral examinations that lead the way from a student pilot licence, a prerequisite for flight training followed by a commercial pilot licence and finally, a mandatory airline transport pilot (ATP) licence. As per DGCA requirements, a pilot must have 1,500 hours of flying experience before applying for an ATP certificate, including 500 hours of cross-country time, 100 hours of night time, 50 hours in the class of aeroplane for the rating, 75 hours of instrument time, and 250 hours as pilot in command.

Air Traffic Controller: As part of the air traffic control team, air traffic controllers are responsible for coordinating aircraft movements to ensure safety, efficiency and minimal delay. They communicate with pilots to manage the landing and take-off of the aircraft at the airport, keep them updated with the weather conditions, runway closures, and any other serious information and monitor the airborne aircraft using radar and other visual aids to ensure security. A bachelor's degree in engineering or science (BE or BSc) is a must to apply for an entry-level role, such as a junior executive controller.

Aviation Maintenance Technician: Aircraft maintenance technicians ensure and maintain high safety standards in aviation. Their job is the inspection, maintenance and repair of aircraft. Technicians can work with commercial airlines, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) departments, companies that provide aircraft maintenance as a service and aircraft manufacturers and aircraft parts manufacturers. Post 10+2 with Science or three years engineering diploma in any stream from a recognised board/university, aspirants can join a DGCA-approved institute that offers a degree in AME (Aircraft Maintenance Engineering) after passing the AME Common Entrance Test (or AME CET).

Flight Attendant: Airlines hire flight attendants to serve as the cabin crew. The job requires ensuring the safety and comfort of passengers for a smooth flying experience. Most companies hiring flight attendants expect their employees to have senior secondary (10+2) certification or an equivalent like the general educational development (GED) test. A degree in hospitality can boost employability prospects. Most flight attendants also undergo intensive training after their education. Flight attendants are most likely to work in civil aviation through commercial airlines, but opportunities exist on business jets and military aircraft. Strong communication skills and language proficiency are a must.

Airport Operations Manager: Airport managers multitask and manage various aspects of day-to-day operations at the airport to ensure timeliness, overall order in the airport, and adherence to safety and legal requirements.

Airport managers require an undergraduate degree in airport management or aviation courses, such as BBA in airport management or BSc or BTech in aviation after 10+2. Apart from a bachelor’s degree, recruiters abroad prefer airport managers who possess the AAE credential offered by the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) along with at least one year of work experience.

Ground staff: Airport ground staff are responsible for the safety and security of passengers at an airport. Their job is to handle passenger operations such as transfers, security checks and accessibility for a smooth transit. The minimum eligibility criteria usually include completing the senior secondary (10+2) certification and a diploma in the related field like Certified Professional in Ground Staff Service (CPGS) course or Diploma in Airport Ground Staff Training is a must. Specialised courses for soft skills can boost the chances of getting a job. Prior experience isn't mandatory for applying as ground staff, but experience in customer service or hospitality will give you an edge.

Some of the must-have skills for aviation majors include technical expertise—knowledge of aerodynamics, aircraft systems, and navigation, while aviation maintenance technicians are in repairing and maintaining complex aircraft systems, strong communication skills, problem-solving skills, meticulous and detail-oriented approach towards work and technological adaptability.