Future-proof your career with IoT

The Internet of Things (IoT) represents the network of physical objects or “things” that are implanted with software, sensors, and technologies to connect and exchange data with other systems and devices over the internet. Today, there are billions of connected IoT devices ranging from consumer or home appliances to complex industrial IoT devices.

A recent Microsoft research report anticipates that the global workforce will be accommodating 149 million new technology-related jobs by 2025. A significant component of this estimate is the contribution from Information Technology and its allied disciplines.

McKinsey predicts that the number of IoT-connected devices will reach 43 billion by 2023, creating huge demand for the skilled workforce on IoT and allied domains, thus increasing the job opportunities in this space.

Importantly, the salary of IoT professionals will be higher than generic IT professionals with opportunities in different domains like automotive industry, agriculture, domestic safety applications, telecommunication, power management, blockchain technology, and data management & DevOps application.

Skills desired

An engineering graduate with a device mindset and a specialisation in IT, computer science, electrical, or electronics can make a career in the IoT space. In simple words, it offers a level-playing field for all technical graduates with interdisciplinary skill sets.

To begin a career in IoT, aspirants must be strong in fundamentals with sound knowledge of different IoT services and IoT protocols.

While a computer science engineer can contribute to Data analytics, App development, and UI/UX design responsibilities, an electrical or electronics engineer can contribute to IoT device manufacturing.

Disciplines like Mechatronics have gained importance, as a huge amount of physics data is being handled by IoT devices. This gives a scope for involvement of mechanical and civil engineers.

In a nutshell, IoT aspirants are expected to gain expertise any one of these skills: Programming in Java, Python, or Node.js, working knowledge of sensors, cloud computing, IoT security, data management, user-Interface design skills, GPS systems, or handling intricacies of mobile hardware environments.

IoT is visualised as the catalytic force behind Industry Revolution 4.0 as IoT applications have become ubiquitous in every sphere of business. Most importantly IoT is embraced by many technology giants as they are fiercely investing in IoT innovations and funding IoT based startups.

Earning the right industry certifications could be your passport to this career.

(The author is the CEO & founder of an e-learning company)