Getting exposure helps gain deep insights

Dear Sir,

I am a mechanical engineer and have one year work experience. I want to be a consultant for small business firms. So, is it advisable to do MBA in operations or would you suggest any other course?

Samarth

Dear Samarth,

Expertise in consultancy comes from many years of varied practical experience, getting deep insights into handling different types of challenges that small businesses face from time to time. More than getting any academic degree, it may be advisable for you to get exposure to the world of small businesses either by running one yourself or working in one or two such organisations. In your spare time you may also offer your free service to any start-up, provided you are given opportunities to involve in every aspect of the business. At the same time be aware that consultancy is a risky profession since you are not assured of a regular income till you fully establish yourself.

Dear Sir,

I am a BE graduate with seven years of work experience as a network engineer. I am now pursuing a Project Management course. Next should I opt for MBA, PMP or BA?

Rohith Murthy

Dear Rohith,

Since you have taken up a Project Management course, you can assess whether you have the right skills and aptitude to become a successful leader of independent projects.

If you aspire to become a Project Management Professional (PMP), you need to take up a series of exams conducted independently by Project Management International (www.pmi.org.in) which qualifies you to seek work globally.

The selection process is highly competitive, and you should go through the syllabus and the requirements before you take the plunge. In case, you feel it may be too difficult to crack these exams, then you may aspire to do an MBA, or preferably an

Executive MBA in a reputed institution.

Dear Sir,

I am studying in II PUC. I am interested in Marine Engineering but my parents are advising to take up a course in Software Engineering. Please advise.

Tejas

Dear Tejas,

Lifestyle as a marine engineer involves constant travel, working in difficult physical circumstances on ships, being away from social interactions for long periods of time, and physical fitness to withstand rough seas and long hours. The rewards are: good salary, long shore leaves, and free travel to different countries. A software engineer requires a strong analytical mind, ability to focus on logical and sequential processes, willingness to spend your working hours in front of the screen, and ability to constantly upgrade yourself in new technologies. There may be certain amount of monotony at work, and you will be required to be patient and resilient. Evaluate yourself which suits you better and then take a decision.