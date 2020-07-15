Guiding future lawyers on a future dominated by AI

When we talk about digital transformation in the global economy, it means every sector is somewhere affected by it or is going to be affected. Today, any seminar or lecture in higher education would have a mention of artificial intelligence (AI) as a part of their agenda. This is because of a very simple reason that AI is strong enough to review any contracts, locate the required information, existing or new, without any hassles and a lot faster than any human.

Let's talk about what is exactly law? Law is basically a set of algorithms which is coded and has prescribed instructions or what you can say do’s and don'ts of anything. However our legal system is not so simple as coding. Now, if we consider the backlogged courts, overburdened public defenders, a swathe of innumerable cases of crime, we will understand the complicated state of justice then. This is one area where we can use AI to ease the burden.

There are innumerable reasons to believe that AI could benefit our legal industry in ways as meaningful as our personal computer. Today, AI is used by law agencies to do a lot more work like conducting research, doing due diligence, and billing hours. However, it is also anticipated that because of AI, a lot of lawyers might end up losing their jobs because manual work will be decreased. But there are always two sides of a coin. Now to start with, simple paralegal functions, which could be bundling of documents, or forming a will or giving basic legal advice, or doing administrative functions like, KYC on new clients, can become a part of automation. This is because it involves filling of forms, which can be done through automation and proper programming. However, this doesn't mean that we will require lesser lawyers. It means AI will ensure that the lawyers use this for better functioning.

As correctly quoted by Justice D Y Chandrachud, “Technology makes the judicial process transparent, efficient, accountable and intelligible.” And artificial intelligence is a programmed technology. Hence, it is vital that the programmers have the adequate knowledge and skills to do so. Many reputed institutions are hence ensuring that their students do not lag behind in this sphere and are preparing them for the Industry 4.0.

Ways AI can help lawyers

AI can be used to analyse and understand the facial reactions of a potential juror and through his body language it can interpret his views about the issue which can facilitate greater fairness.

Thus it is easy to conclude that AI should be used in the form of document automation, data analysis, automated software, and so on. But it is never going to replace the need for critical thinking. We still need to prepare the best of lawyers for our country and at the same time, give them the knowledge to use AI at the optimum level which will help them give the best judgements.

(The author is Director and Dean, Institute of Law, Nirma University)