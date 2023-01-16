Here are some courses emerging in India to choose from

Sharath wanted to be a wildlife photographer, and his photos had won prizes in many competitions. But he was warned that in India there is no ‘scope’ for photography. Kamala was a very creative writer who wanted to make a career writing children’s books She was dissuaded by elders who said that publishers don’t pay much to authors in India.

Many bright and talented youngsters have taken up ‘safe’ careers whether they enjoyed them or not, because of such dissuasions. Many students who like to take up particular careers are hesitant because they are told by elders that there are no prospects for such fields in India.

The scenario has changed in the past few years. Many good courses have come up, and opportunities have opened up. Some sunrise industries that did not exist earlier are flourishing.

There is great awareness of the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Sciences, Machine Learning, Robotics, the Internet of Things etc. There is great demand for such courses, without considering whether an individual candidate has the aptitude for such work or not.

If the number of students qualifying in these fields continues to increase at the current rate, quite often many who went into it due to herd mentality may find themselves unemployed. One needs to just reflect on the popularity two decades ago of fields such as dentistry and biotechnology, which created such a surplus of graduates who could not find gainful employment.

Emerging fields

Many newer fields that have emerged and are paying well can be considered, since those entering such fields will be pioneers and leaders in the years to come. Here is a representative list of them:

Design, graphics, animation, visual effects and gaming are billion-dollar industries all over the world. Other than the most reputed NID or MICA, some of the IITs also offer four-year Bachelor of Design (B.Des) courses through a unique selection exam known as U-CEED. Many private institutions have evolved in the past few years offering excellent practical and industry-oriented courses. Some of them even offer specialised courses in areas such as automobile, jewellery, web page or footwear design.

Youngsters interested in sports were told that a sportsman has a limited lifespan and as he ages he becomes redundant. Competitive sports may have age limitations, but fields such as sports management, sports psychology, sports medicine, and sports events are full-fledged long-term careers. Reputed universities offer training at undergraduate and postgraduate levels in each of these.

Wildlife, ecology and environmental protection have become concerns for governments, international organizations, NGOs and even industries. Reputed institutions in India such as NIAS, NCBS and Wildlife Institute offer excellent training and their graduates find very rewarding jobs.

Disaster management is acknowledged as a specialised field, with employment in defence, civil services, NGOs and many other organisations. Reputed institutes such as Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) offer post-graduate courses.

Of course, one has to have the right aptitude, personality, interest and skills to succeed in each of these promising careers. It is always better to check out one’s abilities before entering them.

It is imperative that students and their parents widen their thinking and take advantage of the excellent opportunities available to Indian students who are generally highly trained and can compete in the international arena to pick up very rewarding and promising careers.

(Email your queries to: dheducation@deccanherald.co.in)