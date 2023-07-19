Here's how to try better for UPSC next time

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination is a highly competitive and challenging journey toward a prestigious career in Indian civil services. If you recently attempted the UPSC exam without achieving the desired result, don't fret! This article will guide you on the essential steps to improve your performance and increase your chances of success in future attempts.

Reflect and analyse: After any setback, taking a step back and reflecting on your performance objectively is crucial. Analyze your strengths and weaknesses, and identify the areas where you fell short. KSG’s Diagnostic Program is designed to identify the gaps in students' preparation. Through comprehensive assessments and evaluations, the program helps pinpoint the specific areas where students may be lacking in knowledge, understanding, or exam-taking skills, enabling them to focus their efforts on addressing those weaknesses and improving their overall performance. Students also get personalized feedback and guidance from mentors on their performance in every test.

Review study strategy: Once you have gained insights into your performance, it is time to review your study strategy. Evaluate the resources you used, the study materials, and the time management techniques you employed. Assess whether your approach aligned with the demands of the UPSC exam. Consider diversifying your study resources, exploring new reference materials, and incorporating effective study techniques like active learning, mind mapping, and regular revision.

Set realistic goals: To improve your performance, it is crucial to set realistic and achievable goals. Divide your preparation into smaller milestones, focusing on specific subjects or areas that require improvement. Set targets for completing portions of the syllabus, taking regular mock tests, and enhancing your answer writing skills. Setting measurable goals will help you stay focused and motivated throughout your journey.

Enhance answer writing skills: One of the critical areas where aspirants often struggle is answer writing. Practice is essential to develop clarity, coherence, and conciseness in your answers. Devote dedicated time to answer writing, focusing on structuring your responses, providing relevant examples, and presenting balanced viewpoints. Seek mentor feedback or join answer writing workshops to hone your skills further. Regular practice will enable you to express your thoughts effectively and increase your chances of scoring well in the UPSC's subjective papers.

Stay updated with current affairs: The UPSC examination heavily emphasizes current affairs. Enhance your knowledge in this area by regularly reading newspapers, following reliable news sources, and referring to current affairs compilation magazines such as KSG’s Current Connect. Connect current events with relevant subjects in the syllabus and analyze the issues mentioned frequently in the news. This practice will help you develop a comprehensive understanding of contemporary issues.

Enrol in a test series: One effective way to improve performance is by utilizing test series. Test series provide a simulated exam environment that closely resembles the actual UPSC exam, allowing students to identify their strengths and weaknesses. By regularly taking these tests and analyzing the results, students can gain insights into their areas of improvement and work on enhancing their knowledge and exam-taking skills. Test series also help in developing time management and stress management techniques, which are crucial during the actual exam.

Failing to clear the UPSC exam in one attempt should not discourage you from pursuing your dreams. By reflecting on your performance, revamping your study strategy, setting realistic goals, enhancing answer writing skills, staying updated with current affairs, and maintaining a healthy routine, you can significantly improve your chances of success in future attempts.

(The author is an educationist)